How to play Highrise Christmas version in Modern Warfare 3

Modern Warfare 3's fan-favorite map, Highrise, has received a Christmas makeover in the new CODMAS event. You can now access it through the playlist 'Hangover.' The map features all core game modes, such as Hardpoint, Team Deathmatch, Domination, and more. Although it is now fitted with the Christmas theme, its layout hasn't changed in any way.

The Christmas version of Highrise is decorated with wrapped gifts, garlands, lights, and more to live up to the festive season. There are also snowmen on the map, along with thin ice sheets, announcing the arrival of winter. Moving away from the evening sun, this map plays out entirely at night. However, the lighting is enough not to require night vision goggles or hamper visibility.

This article takes a closer look at how you can access this brilliant limited-time version of the map, Highrise, in MW3.

How to access the Highrise Christmas version 'Hangover' in Modern Warfare 3

Here's how you can get started with the Christmas version of Highrise, Hangover, in Modern Warfare 3:

Launch Call of Duty HQ.

Select Modern Warfare 3 from the available tiles.

Choose Hangover 24/7 from the featured section to start playing.

If the Hangover playlist doesn't appear for you in the featured section of the game, simply navigate to the Multiplayer tab of Modern Warfare 3 and select the appropriate mode from the available playlists. That being said, if the playlist is still not visible, you might have an update due.

The playlist CODMAS playlist update went live on December 19, 2023, at 10 a.m. PT. If you are unable to see the mode in-game, it is advised to restart your game for it to update to the latest version.

Once you have joined a lobby, you will be tasked with choosing the mode you want to play on the map. As mentioned earlier, the playlist will feature core game modes like Domination, Team Deathmatch, Kill Confirmed, Hardpoint, and more.

Similar to other playlists, the entire lobby will be given two modes to choose from. The mode that receives the most votes will be played on the map for that match.

That covers everything there is to know about playing the Christmas version of Highrise, Hangover, in Modern Warfare 3. It is worth noting that this map is a part of the CODMAS limited-time event. Hence, once the event concludes, the playlist, along with the map and its decorations, will be gone forever.

