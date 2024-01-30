What is "Time to Match" in Call of Duty?

Call of Duty has many items closely related to its matchmaking process, including Time to Match, which can determine the kind of lobbies you get and your overall game experience. Activision has briefed us on these simplified technical details with the latest official blog to create more transparency in how the client puts queued players in different matches.

Call of Duty has a humongous community filled with professional players, fans, and enthusiasts. Providing consistent updates on the latest game’s background functions is a great way to provide assurance. The blog contained a brief on every step during the entire matchmaking process.

This article will highlight the details of the Time to Match step in Call of Duty.

How does Time to Match affect Call of Duty’s matchmaking process?

Online multiplayer and battle royale games must have a robust matchmaking system to ensure a balanced yet challenging gameplay experience. Call of Duty developers have ingrained various values in this feature to ensure everyone plays in the best possible match and with the least queue time.

Time to Match is a simple but important step, second only to finding the best ping for players, which refers to the amount of time any user spends inside the matchmaking process till they are placed in a lobby. The lower the time it takes for a player to find a match, the more lobbies can be formed.

A player typically backs out of the matchmaking queue whenever it takes a bit longer than usual and restarts the entire process. Although this might look like the right method since it resets the timer, it is more harmful to the overall queue as it would have to go through all the steps for every player again and try placing them in a match.

Leaving matches mid-way is another problem that can hinder the matchmaking process. If a player drops out of the lobby early on, the queue will try to find a suitable player to fill the spot. Once that spot is filled, it would host new lobbies, ultimately increasing the time it takes to get a match.

The other steps in the process include connection, playlist diversity, recent matches, performance, input device, platform (console or PC), and whether voice chat is enabled. These can be seen as rules the client uses to operate efficiently. Various issues can occur on either side of the screen, official or local server, affecting the time it takes to get a match.

One of the easiest examples would be a poor internet connection. You would inevitably have a harder time getting into a lobby where you would get a stable and low ping. This would cause the matchmaking process to find you the best server and ultimately put you in a high-ping lobby.

