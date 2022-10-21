Fans will finally be able to play Modern Warfare 2 as Activision’s new title is scheduled for release on October 28. The game is currently only live in Campaign Mode as there is week-early access for all players who pre-purchased it.

The missions in the latest Modern Warfare 2 have a certain degree of suspense to them that can drive players to the edge in anticipation of what comes after. The realistic nature of the title creates the highest level of immersion ever seen in the entire Call of Duty saga.

Dark Water is a mission that has multiple objectives and becomes a race against time to protect innocent lives in different corners of the world.

Modern Warfare 2 tests the steel of players under pressure

Modern Warfare 2 packs a punch in the campaign mode that can quickly throw off a player’s balance and jumpscare them out of their chairs. It is not a mode that fans can swiftly go through without paying attention to the finer details that impact a mission. The game requires complete focus and a clear understanding of objectives to reach even the easiest of checkpoints.

Dark Water

After Soap, Ghost, Graves, and Alejandro capture El Sin Nombre, they quickly try to get information about the secret missile storage and their location. This leads the entire team back to the water where they must cover an offshore oil rig and a large cargo ship to find and disarm the missiles that the Cartel has got their hands on.

Fans, once again, get to play as Soap as the team splits and has to clear the oil rig and find the missile that is kept there in secret. Unfortunately, it is found to be armed with its controls out on the cargo ship.

One will have to quickly jump into a boat and make their way onto the ship where they will encounter a sizable resistance from the enemies while crates fly around in all directions.

After some struggle, the team makes their way to the control room where the remote control for the missile is kept and guarded.

Correct answers for Dark Water

In order to stop the missile from launching, you must quickly follow Graves’ orders and help him disarm or destroy the missile before the launch sequence is activated. Here is the list of answers that you need to enter to stop the missile from taking innocent citizens.

Press CLR and MODE at the same time (Square and Circle on PlayStation; X and B on Xbox; F and C for PC)

“Letter C”

Press EXE (X on PlayStation; A on Xbox; “Spacebar” for PC)

If the answers are provided incorrectly over and over, the missile launches and in turn resets the mission back to Graves and the team taking over the remote control of the missile.

If you do not choose to answer or do not execute the commands, Graves will keep repeating the commands until the missile launches, which will again reset the mission.

This concludes the Dark Water mission in Modern Warfare 2 and the correct steps that will ensure that the Cartel missile never touches the ground ever again. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda as we will be covering mission guides and more for Modern Warfare 2 regularly.

Poll : 0 votes