How to unlock Nova operator in Modern Warfare 2?

Modern Warfare 2 is releasing globally on October 28 while marking the beginning of a new era for the entire Call of Duty franchise. Activision has already announced its upcoming Battle Royale game, Warzone 2.0, which will be launching closely after the main title on November 16.

Modern Warfare 2 is open for week-early access to the campaign mode for all the fans who pre-purchased the game to provide them with an exclusive hands-on experience before it is available for the rest of the world. All other game modes will be unavailable this week when the game launches on its scheduled date.

Players get to earn certain rewards and perks for playing out the campaign mode as a bonus for pre-purchasing the title.

Modern Warfare 2 players can earn Nova operator as a reward

The entire Call of Duty community is hyped and ready for this new game. While the open beta phase of the multiplayer modes of Modern Warfare 2 soured many players with multiple issues and bugs, making the game almost unplayable at times, the campaign mode has won over all hearts with its stunning beauty and realism.

The game is greatly optimized for all the platforms it will be available on with the capacity to offer a sense of complete immersion when playing through the campaign missions. Nostalgia is a powerful tool that Activision uses to connect seasoned players to a new title and it has executed the same marvelously in the new Modern Warfare 2 as well.

How to unlock Nova operator

Modern Warfare 2 has a load of rewards for all the players who have pre-purchased the game in addition to the already announced rewards for participating in the closed as well as open beta phase. Players will be given certain rewards like Double XP tokens, Calling cards, and Weapon Blueprints for going through the campaign in chronological order.

Fans can now obtain a completely new operator, Nova, in the week-early access for completing the Campaign mode in Modern Warfare 2. All players have to do is start the game, play all the missions, and complete them in the order that has been pre-arranged by the publishers.

List of rewards available with early campaign access

More rewards will be given to players to complete and play the campaign mode of Modern Warfare 2 which will be available for use after the title launches on October 28 in other multiplayer game modes. Here are all the rewards that will be available with this early campaign access:

Calling card: Soap’s Determination

Emblem: What’s Done Is Done

30-minute double XP token

30-minute double weapon XP token

Calling card: Chainlinked

Base Operator: Chuy

30-minute double XP token

30-minute double weapon XP token

Calling card: Gaz

Base Operator: Nova

1 hour double XP token

1-hour double weapon XP token

Calling card: Shadow Company Ops

Base Operator: Reyes

1 hour double XP token

1-hour double weapon XP token

Base Operator: Hutch

Union Guard weapon blueprint

This concludes the list of all the rewards available for pre-purchased campaign access along with some base operators like Nova.

Be sure to keep up with Sportskeeda as we will be covering mission guides and easter egg reveals regularly for Activision’s latest.

Poll : 0 votes