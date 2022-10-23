Modern Warfare 2 developers might be looking into a "Ghost spin-off" as a future franchise entry

With the recent entry of Modern Warfare 2 in the Call of Duty franchise, there is a new wave of love for its iconic characters. The Call of Duty series holds some of the most memorable and recognizable personas in all gaming, and fans have wanted to know more about them over the years.

In a recent IGN interview, some of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 developers revealed that they might be looking to go further into the story of one of their most iconic characters: Ghost.

Ghost in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Infinity Ward)

Here is everything you need to know about the spin-off title that has interested the game's developers and writers.

Modern Warfare 2 team wants to make a spin-off game about Ghost

In the interview, Infinity Ward's Narrative Director Jeffrey Negus and Modern Warfare 2's Head Writer Bryan Bloom revealed that the writers have wanted to make a one-off game about one of Call of Duty's most popular personalities.

Upon asking who they wanted to write about, Bryan Bloom said, "Yeah, I'm going to say it. Ghost's origin story." Turns out both Bloom and Negus wanted to write a game starring Simon "Ghost" Riley of the British Special Forces.

After his reveal of this, Bloom continued by saying:

"There are others who would like to do that too and we think that would be really interesting."

The Head Writer further stated that "there’s something about that character that’s iconic" and that the devs would like to answer certain questions about Ghost's "mask and some of those more superficial elements" and delve into "where did some of those things come from?"

He added:

"And exploring that, and looking at that, would be something I think the audience would love, and we would love to get into."

Narrative Director Negus remarked that the team is very interested in this character and would be enthusiastic about working on a project like this.

Who is Simon "Ghost" Riley

Lieutenant Simon "Ghost" Riley is a British special forces operator and a prominent member of Task Force 141, known for his iconic skull-patterned balaclava, headset, and dark red sunglasses. He is one of the central protagonists of the franchise.

Ghost made his first appearance in the original Modern Warfare 2 (2009). Making further appearances in Call of Duty: Online as a supporting character and later as a playable character in Call of Duty: Heroes and Call of Duty: Mobile.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is out now. Simon "Ghost" Riley is a major playable character in the campaign story and is assured of making further appearances in the franchise as a prominent member of Task Force 141.

