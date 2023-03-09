Call of Duty Warzone 2 features an Akimbo attachment that lets players use two sidearm weapons simultaneously. The Season 1 update saw a steep rise in the Akimbo pistol meta due to its mobility and Time-To-Kill (TTK) speed.

Warzone 2 players prefer to follow the popular trend of picking weapons. The Season 2 update brought several weapon patches and changed the dominant RPK meta. The player base usually creates loadouts around the meta to gain a competitive advantage in terms of TTK speed, damage output, and range.

Let’s look at the best Akimbo pistols in Warzone 2 Season 2.

Warzone 2 Season 2 most effective Akimbo pistol build

Activision has implemented various weapon adjustments after considering metrics like game data and player feedback. The developers aggressively try to remove any stale meta that can become overpowered. Pistols are usually only seen in the early phases of Warzone 2 before players find other weapons.

Fortunately, the Sidearms category in Activision’s battle royale title features an attachment that can instantly double the firepower. The Akimbo has been a fan-favorite from Warzone 2’s prequel and remains a viable choice for agility-based loadouts.

Akimbo pistol weapon build

The Akimbo P890 pistols are among the best duel-handed combos to decimate enemy operators at close-range. It has become the go-to secondary weapon for players who prefer a speedy strategy.

Here is the best weapon build for the Akimbo P890 for Season 2 of the game.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: FT Steel Fire

FT Steel Fire Laser: 1mW Pistol Laser

1mW Pistol Laser Magazine: 12 Round Mag

12 Round Mag Trigger Action: Bruen Express

Bruen Express Rear Grip: Akimbo P890

The FT Steel Fire increases damage range, recoil smoothness, and bullet velocity alongside adept sound suppression. However, the Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed, aim stability, and aim walking speed are negatively impacted.

The 1mW Pistol laser attachment increases hip fire accuracy, hip recoil control, and sprint-to-fire speed. The only downside is that the laser is visible when the weapon is operated in ADS.

The 12-Round extended mag lets players take down more than one Operator in gunfights. The Bruen Express trigger action increases the fire rate drastically and drags down the TTK time. The Akimbo P890 attachment unlocks the duel-wielding ability for players.

It is important to remember that the Akimbo P890s are not always reliable as they are generally used in hip fire mode. This creates a higher degree of randomness and can punish players in medium-range combat. However, this loadout is a competitive choice for higher mobility gameplay and adopting push strategies.

Here are a few weapon stats affected by this build and have witnessed significant improvement from the base.

Fire Rate: 286 Round Per Minute (RPM) >353 RPM

286 Round Per Minute (RPM) >353 RPM Muzzle Velocity: 250 m/s > 325 m/s

250 m/s > 325 m/s Magazine capacity: 8 > 12

The vertical and horizontal recoil kicks are also reduced by almost 50% with the suggested build in Warzone 2 Season 2.

The Season 2 update has introduced a few new weapons, including the Crossbow and a silent Marksman weapon. Follow Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more weapon build guides.

Poll : 0 votes