Warzone 2 players get a second chance in the lobby after being eliminated once with the help of the Gulag system. You must fight for survival and defeat the enemy operator on an enclosed map to secure redeployment. You need to understand their strengths and use them to shift the balance in their favor.

The second season of Call of Duty Warzone 2 brought about several modifications, including implementing the 1v1 Gulag system. The developers took notice of various metrics like game data and feedback before completely overhauling the Gulag system.

Warzone 2 Season 2 Gulag tactics to secure more wins

Activision made some big changes with its second seasonal update for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Many changes were introduced after considering the state of the game and user feedback in Season 1. Other notable changes include the armor plate system, looting mechanics, and backpack changes.

After observing many players requesting it, the developers turned back to the classic 1v1 Gulag format. This change can be expected to balance the playing field for all Gulag participants as it offers a 50-50 situation. The developers also removed the Jailer from interfering in the fight for survival.

Season 2 Gulag strategies

The selection of Warzone 2’s Gulag strategies will differ for every individual. However, all strategies are formed around securing the 1v1 victory. The following are some useful tips to increase a player’s chances of redeploying.

Equipment advantage

The Gulag equips both players in the arena with the exact loadout. It is important to take note of the provided weapon and the accompanying grenades. Players might get sub-machine guns suited for close-range gunfights to inflict maximum damage. Capitalizing on the loadout’s strengths is an important part of any gunfight. Grenades, smokes, flashbangs, and more can also provide the extra edge required in the Gulag.

Rinse and repeat

Many players prefer to use the same tactic for every gunfight while avoiding too many variations. This is another way to perfect a strategy and eliminate all flaws to get the desired results. A popular strategy that can be used in Warzone 2’s Gulag is to take control of the high ground and use the height to the player’s advantage.

Decisiveness

Players are right to have confidence in their mechanical skills and game sense. However, it can be a fatal mistake to rush head-first into combat. Underestimating your enemies can lead to mishaps, and players can lose their chance for redeployment. Collecting information about the opponent’s location and cornering them before engaging in a gunfight can almost always guarantee a win.

These were fundamental strategies upon which players could build their approach. The choice of strategies is subject to player preference and can be affected by various factors.

The Season 2 update for Warzone 2 has been an exciting new chapter, adding a few new weapons alongside fresh gun skins and operator cosmetics. Follow Sportskeeda for more tips, tricks, and weapon-build guides.

