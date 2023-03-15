Call of Duty Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded went live recently, bringing along a series of Quality of Life (QoL) updates. One of the most notable changes surfaced for Airstrikes and Cluster Strikes in Activision’s battle royale. These changes will help players get clear notifications and proximity warnings regarding both the killstreaks.

The community has shown concern for the aerial artilleries that can rain down hell in lobbies. The primary complaints were around the fact that these killstreaks would sometimes take down players who used them and lacked proper warnings. The overcrowded airspace notification was also ambiguous, as it did not specify when the killstreaks could be used.

This article will highlight all the Quality of Life updates for Warzone 2 around the killstreaks.

Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded introduces timer for killstreak notifications and directional tracing for Airstrikes

Warzone 2 received the Resurgence mode on Ashika Island alongside the Season 2 update. The new mode incorporates faster-paced gunfights and presents a battlefield for the entire player base. However, a few recurring issues required more attention than increasing the pace of the title.

The problem occurred with players being caught in the range of their own Cluster Strikes as Warzone 2 failed to display proper warnings. The developers addressed these issues and deployed changes in the Season 2 Reloaded patch.

Airstrike and Cluster Strike changes

Activision noted that the inconsistencies in some killstreaks were affecting the battle royale lobbies and garnered negative feedback. The community has also requested Quality of Life updates for an improved gameplay experience.

Here are the QoL changes in Warzone 2 alongside Season 2 Reloaded.

Killstreaks

The “Airspace is too crowded” notification will be followed by a trailing “for X seconds” message to convey complete information.

Cluster Strike and Airstrike

Airstrike warning notifications were improved to be more consistent based on each damage location.

The directional tracing for the airstrikes improved to remove any occurrences of it landing behind the player.

Warning for Airstrikes and Cluster Strikes will be provided if players are close to the affected area.

These changes will help players avoid being eliminated while trying to call in air support for themselves. This patch should solve the killstreak concerns and create a more consistent environment for the players to utilize different tactics. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates.

Poll : 0 votes