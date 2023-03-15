Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 Reloaded going free-to-play for five days 

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is currently in its second season, which will soon reach its mid-way mark and bring the "Reloaded" refresh. The major update will introduce players to a new multiplayer map, weapons, and more content.

Warzone 2 players can try out multiplayer game modes for free after the release of Season 2 Reloaded. Even though the free trial will not give access to the full game, as the campaign will still be locked, players can still enjoy various game modes, including the first episode of the co-op raid.

Access Modern Warfare 2 for free from March 16-20

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Deploy to the new Season 02 Reloaded Multiplayer Map Himmelmatt Expo and other locales. Learn more in the bit.ly/S02-Free-Access #MW2 Multiplayer Free Access is coming 3/16-3/20 🗓️Deploy to the new Season 02 Reloaded Multiplayer Map Himmelmatt Expo and other locales. Learn more in the #CODBlog #MW2 Multiplayer Free Access is coming 3/16-3/20 🗓️Deploy to the new Season 02 Reloaded Multiplayer Map Himmelmatt Expo and other locales. Learn more in the #CODBlog 👉 bit.ly/S02-Free-Access https://t.co/h1FUGsuLj0

The free trial will be made accessible one day after the launch of Season 2 Reloaded on March 16 at 9 am PT and will last for five days until March 20 at 9 am PT on all platforms, including PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

Players can go through all the latest content, including the new map Himmelmatt Expo, the upcoming marksman rifle, Tempus Torrent, and all the latest game modes, including Drop Zone, All of Nothing, and One in the Chamber.

Free players will also be able to access Special Ops Raid episode 1, released in December. This mode only works with a pre-made squad of three, as it does not offer matchmaking. Free and paid players can play the episode together. However, the difficulty will be limited to "standard" only.

The full list of all available maps and modes as part of the free access period for Modern Warfare 2 includes:

Core (6v6) Maps: Farm 18, Mercado Las Almas, Shipment, Dome, Himmelmatt Expo

Farm 18, Mercado Las Almas, Shipment, Dome, Himmelmatt Expo Core Modes: Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint, Domination, Kill Confirmed, Gun Game, Infected, One in the Chamber, All or Nothing

Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint, Domination, Kill Confirmed, Gun Game, Infected, One in the Chamber, All or Nothing Battle Maps: Santa Seña

Santa Seña Battle Map Modes: Ground War, Invasion

Ground War, Invasion Special Ops: Atomgrad — Special Ops Raid Episode 01 (Standard difficulty only)

The download size will differ for each platform, and Warzone 2 players will require an additional download to access Modern Warfare 2 for free.

Poll : 0 votes