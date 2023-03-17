Best Warzone 2 assault rifle loadout in Season 2 Reloaded

The mid-season "Reloaded" update for Call of Duty: Warzone 2's second season has officially dropped. The game has a massive arsenal of firearms, and this update added another Marksman rifle, expanding the armament even further.

The huge armory is split into different weapon classifications, including the assault rifle class. There are numerous firearms in this category, with ISO Hemlock being one of the finest in Warzone 2 scenarios. The firearm shines in close-range and long-range combat, and with the right attachments, it can even excel in long ranges.

Famous Warzone 2 streamer BennyCentral provided a perfect loadout in his livestream for the ISO Hemlock, further enhancing the weapon's long-range effectiveness. The following article will cover all the attachments provided by the streamer.

Best loadout for the ISO Hemlock in Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded

The ISO Hemlock is modeled on the real-life variant of the gun Brügger and Thomet APC556. The weapon has a low recoil attribute, making it ideal for medium to long-range fights. As the current Warzone 2 meta has changed since the major nerfs were put on LMGS, assault rifles will undoubtedly flourish, making it an ideal option for players to try out.

The weapon's optimal performance can be achieved with the appropriate attachments by increasing its overall strength and minimizing its weaknesses. Furthermore, with the loadout given by BennyCentral, the weapon's recoil and damage are boosted, allowing players to engage in long-range combat.

ISO Hemlock Loadout (Image via YouTube/BennyCentral)

Recommended loadout

Muzzle: Harbinger D20 (Tuning: +0.41 Recoil Smoothness and +1.00 Bullet Velocity)

Harbinger D20 (Tuning: +0.41 Recoil Smoothness and +1.00 Bullet Velocity) Barrel: Fielder-T50 (Tuning: +0.19 Recoil Steadiness and +0.31 Damage Range)

Fielder-T50 (Tuning: +0.19 Recoil Steadiness and +0.31 Damage Range) Optic: Aim OP-V4 (Tuning: -1.16 Aim Down Sight Speed and +1.63 Close)

Aim OP-V4 (Tuning: -1.16 Aim Down Sight Speed and +1.63 Close) Magazine: 45-Round Mag

45-Round Mag Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56 (Tuning: +0.34 Recoil Stabilization and +0.22 Aiming Idle Stability)

Muzzle tuning (Image via YouTube/BennyCentral)

The Harbinger D20 muzzle is perfect for the ISO Hemlock, as the bullets discharged are quieter and inflict greater damage. and possess increased bullet velocity and recoil smoothness. The unlocking criteria for the attachment is to level up the STB 556 to level 18.

Barrel Tuning (Image via YouTube/BennyCentral)

Fielder-T50 is a weapon-specific barrel released in Season 2 specially designed to take long-range fights as it improves recoil control along with increased damage. Furthermore, the attachment also improves hip fire accuracy and increases bullet velocity.

Optic Tuning (Image via YouTube/BennyCentral)

Aim OP-V4 is a fan-favorite optic that provides high precision, low-profile reflex sight with little distraction. One can unlock the attachment by leveling up the BAS-P to level 5.

45-Round Magazine is a crucial attachment for the ISO Hemlock. The extra bullets will allow you to battle boldly without fear of running out of ammunition.

Underbarrel Tuning (Image via YouTube/BennyCentral)

FTAC Ripper 56 is a universal attachment and is ideal for the weapon as the additional texture it provides aids in hip fire precision and recoil stabilization for quick, precise shots.

The above is the current best loadout for the ISO Hemlock, and players should certainly use it in Warzone 2 to gain an advantage in long-range battles.

Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded is currently live on all platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

