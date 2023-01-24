Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Dev Error 6039: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

The Dev Error 6039 in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 has been plaguing the two titles recently. This error usually occurs when users try to launch the game and are greeted with a black screen followed by the message "Dev Error 6039". This has left users stranded and unable to access the shooter title and the battle royale game.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are no strangers to technical errors. Previously, the game saw numerous errors, bugs, and glitches that ruined the overall experience for the players. While most of them have been squashed by the developers and taken care of, a few issues have been bugging players.

A guide to fixing the Dev Error 6039 in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

As mentioned earlier, the Dev Error 6039 usually occurs when players are trying to launch Call of Duty HQ. However, in some instances, the error might also appear during a match. This issue isn't new to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. The error was also prevalent in the game's previous iterations - Modern Warfare (2019) and Warzone.

Before we begin the fixes, please ensure that your internet connection is working properly and isn't the problem. If everything is in order, here are some potential fixes that should eliminate Dev Error 6039 from the two titles:

1) Verify files

Sometimes the game files might get corrupted over a lousy update. In this case, doing a file integrity check is recommended to ensure everything is in order.

On Steam, right-click on the game from your Library and proceed to properties. Head to the 'Local Files' section and click on 'Verify integrity of game files.' This will scan all the files. If anything is missing or corrupted, Steam will automatically acquire them.

On Battle.net, select the game and click on the cog wheel right next to the Play button. Now click on 'Scan and Repair.' It will ask if you wish to start the scan. Click 'Begin scan' to kick off the file verification process.

2) Flush DNS Cache

Flushing the DNS cache can often fix most internet-related issues. To do so, go to the Windows search bar and type "cmd." Now right-click on Command Prompt and run it as an administrator. Here, type in the following:

ipconfig /flushdns

Then press Enter. If the process is successful, you will be greeted with a "Successfully flushed the DNS Resolver Cache" message. Flushing the DNS cache every once in a while can improve the web browsing experience.

3) Exclude the game from your Antivirus

In some instances, antiviruses can detect your game as malware. Antivirus would block access to the game to prevent the user from getting their PC infected. Such false positive cases are rare but are bound to happen now and then. Hence, depending on your antivirus, find the file exclusion section and add "cod.exe" to the list. You can also exclude the entire Call of Duty HQ folder.

The potential fixes mentioned above should solve the Dev Error 6039 in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. However, if the error persists, it is recommended to contact the Activision support team for further assistance.

Season 1 Reloaded of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are now live on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

