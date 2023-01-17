How to fix packet loss issues in Valorant Episode 6

Packet loss is a common issue in Valorant. Players often complain about network problems during matches. It ruins the flow of matches and can even act as a barrier to one's gameplay. While other issues, such as high latency and low client server FPS, are common, packet loss can be particularly annoying.

Packet loss occurs when data packets sent through the internet fail to reach their destination. These issues often take place due to network congestion and data transmission errors. As a result, the overall experience can be ruined. While these issues are not noticeable in normal day-to-day internet usage, they are prominent in online games.

A guide to fixing packet loss issues in Valorant

Packet Loss issues are not uncommon in Valorant. To win a highly competitive shooter title, users must ensure that their network serves them without any problems. In Valorant, internet errors can potentially break the game for its users. Their shots won't connect, their movement will be janky, and more.

Hence, solving all internet-related issues is crucial. Here's how one can go about possibly fixing the Packet Loss issue in Valorant Episode 6 Act 1:

1) Using a wired connection

One of the best ways to avoid internet issues, especially packet loss, is by switching to a wired connection. They ensure the best possible ping your internet service provider has to offer to avoid data transmission errors and network congestion. Hence, if possible, using a wired connection when gaming online is always suggested.

2) Flush the DNS cache

Flushing the DNS cache can only eliminate packet loss issues in some instances but also eliminate other internet speed-related problems. To successfully flush the DNS cache in Windows systems, follow the steps below:

Go to the Windows search bar and type "cmd."

Execute the Command Prompt as administrator. To do this, right-click on it and select 'Run as Administrator.'

Here, type in the following

ipconfig/flushdns

If the process is successful, it will display a message stating, "Successfully flushed the DNS Resolver Cache."

3) Restart the router

This is one of the most straightforward steps one can execute. Sometimes, several issues might surface due to errors within the router's configuration, including packet loss. Hence, restarting the router will often eliminate a lot of network problems.

However, a simple restart won't do it. First, completely shut down the router and remove all power sources. After a minute, plug in the power cables and turn on your router.

4) Using VPNs

Some VPNs can eliminate packet loss issues to an extent. They change the network routing tables, and in some instances, this helps to reduce packet losses. Some gaming VPNs come with routing tables specifically optimized for Valorant. Using them will reduce latency and potentially reduce all packet loss issues in the game.

5) Using third-party DNS servers

Valorant players can opt for third-party DNS servers such as Google's 8.8.8.8 DNS or Cloudfare's 1.1.1.1. These are known to reduce packet loss in some cases. However, they might negatively affect the ping and increase the overall delay. Using Cloudfare's WARP to customize the DNS servers is suggested, as it is easy to use and gets the job done quicker.

These are some of the most common fixes that assist in eliminating packet loss issues in Valorant Episode 6. However, if the issue persists, it is recommended to contact your ISP for further assistance.

