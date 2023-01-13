Riot Games released Episode 6 Act 1 of Valorant globally on January 10. This new phase of the game brought with it a new map called Lotus. It is the second map in Valorant to feature three plant sites. Lotus is set in an "ancient lost city" in the Western Ghats of Omega Earth's India. The map looks good, and players have started showcasing exciting strategies.

Unfortunately, as with most new releases, there seem to be plenty of glitches in Lotus that players have been discovering since they gained access to the map. Valorant developers have fixed the issues during testing and released a more stable map with Patch 6.0. However, some glitches persist and have seemingly game-breaking implications.

Valorant players on Lotus started noticing troubling signs

1) Anti-flash glitch on Sage wall-boosts

Sage players wall-boosting themselves in some regions of the map results in not getting flashed by the enemy. There are a couple of areas where this glitch has been spotted.

One such exploit is available behind the C-Site in the corner of C-Halls. Sage players can boost themselves into a wall in this corner among leafy map embellishments. This will make you immune to enemy flashes.

The other area is a hot spot. It is located where attackers enter the B-Site via B-Main from Attackers' spawn. Sage wall boosts at a point over here also shield from flashes.

Video evidence shows multiple Yoru flashes popping in front of the boosted sage, but none of them affect the player. This rings true even for the Yoru clone, which the player can break but doesn't flash like it is supposed to.

2) Spike can be dropped in an irretrievable position at the back of the A-Site

A video shows a Jett carrying the spike and double updrafting at the back of A-Site and dropping the spike on top of a very high wall. If a player does this in a game, the spike would become irretrievable for anyone except Jett because no one else can jump that high.

However, because she would have already expended her Updrafts for the round, the Spike would remain on top of that wall at the back of the site. This would lead to a loss for the attacking team unless they can eliminate the defenders before the spike is highjacked. Losing the spike would result in a non-completion of the objective.

Such a glitch can be dangerous to Valorant's ecosystem as it might be exploited by players who want to throw games on purpose, spoiling others' gaming experience.

3) Phoenix-ult getting stuck inside a rotating door glitch

This glitch is triggered if Phoenix opens the rotating door on the C-Site of the map and starts using his Ultimate 'Run It Back' by positioning himself at the center of the door. When his ult ends, he will respawn in the middle of the door and get stuck in the middle.

Phoenix players stuck in the door can look on both sides. They can also flash, use their mollies and the rest of their kit, but will remain stuck inside it unless someone reopens the door.

The most broken part of this bug is that the British Valorant Agent can shoot at enemies that it can see on both sides of the door. Although it does less damage than a regular hit, this is game-breaking.

4) Spike not getting planted on some parts of the A-Site

After the latest Valorant update, players will find a box in front of the hall-like structure in the middle of A-Site Lotus. This glitch is about planting the spike on either side rather than being able to plant it on one side.

The spike gets planted on the left side of the box within the highlighted area on the map as it is supposed to. The problem arises when players try to plant the spike on the right side of the box. No matter how often players try pressing the default spike plant key 4, the spike refuses to be planted even though players are trying to plant it in the legitimate highlighted area.

5) The breakable wall can be broken before the round starts

The breakable wall on A-Link connecting the B-Site and A-Main is supposed to be breakable only after the round starts. But owing to a bug, it has been discovered that it can be broken before the round starts.

If Valorant players line themselves up in a certain way and aim at the door from a particular angle before the round starts, the door can be broken by shooting at it. It takes more Vandal shots than it otherwise would, 23 to be exact, but the fact that it is possible is potentially game-breaking as it would give the defenders an extremely unfair advantage in contesting the A-Main area.

The presence of glitches and bugs like this is common immediately after a new map is released. However, that doesn't discount the fact that these are dangerous for the overall health of Valorant's ecosystem and should be fixed by the developers as soon as possible before the map enters the competitive map pool.

