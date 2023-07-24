All Diablo 4 Legion Events ranked in terms of difficulty

Diablo 4 offers an expansive world of Sanctuary that comprises many quest types. Players can come across many points of interest along their journey, like Altars of Lilith, Cellars, Dungeons, World Events, and more. Fans must also keep an eye out for Legion Gathering Events, which can be a challenging endeavor for some. Legion Events are highlighted by a circle on the world map akin to World Events.

You must deal with aggressive swarms of enemies and then slay three elite foes before the timer elapses. The event continues with another formidable adversary joining the battle. Fans will benefit from this list to distinguish some easier ones from the toughest.

Disclaimer: This listicle is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinions.

Ranking all Diablo 4 Legion Events based on their difficulty

6) Norgoi Vigil

Players can start with this event which is easier than others (Image via Diablo 4)

Diablo 4 fans must note that the Legion Events spawn near some specific locations throughout the day. One such event occurs in the Norgoi Vigil area. While it is not a simple task to clear this event, it is comparatively easier to tackle than the others on this list.

You must gear up to fend off multiple enemies. You can peruse this extensive guide highlighting the best builds for PvE and PvP. You can wreak havoc in this Legion Event after crafting a strong build.

Once you slay a sufficient number of enemies, they must defeat three Servants of Hell within the time limit. Regardless of defeating them all, you will face off against Khazra Abomination once the timer runs out.

5) Carrowcrest Ruins

Players must defeat Khazra Abomination in this event (Image via Diablo 4)

Fans on the lookout for a similar challenge can navigate to the Scosglen region and partake in the Legion Event that occurs in the Carrowcrest Ruins area. If you arrive early at an event, you can interact with the campfire to gain an additional XP bonus throughout the activity.

This area can be claustrophobic, so one can expect a close-range battle in the initial stages. Therefore, it is wise to have a robust build like Barbarian’s Whirlwind to tackle the foes.

The structure of these events are same, so you will yet again need to slay three Servants of Hell within the time limit. Once they are dealt with, or the timer runs out, one must defeat Khazra Abomination.

4) Haunted Wreckage

Players must head to Hawezar for this event (Image via Diablo 4)

Players who don't mind a slightly challenging event can travel to the Hawezar region and engage with the Legion Event in the Haunted Wreckage area. It occurs in a slightly open spot than the previous one.

While it is definitely possible to tackle this and other events solo, it is recommended to have some other players for assistance. Those inclined to play solo can peruse this guide for the five best overpowered Necromancer builds in the game.

Upon dealing with Servants of Hell, one must beat a boss named Drowned Seahag. As the name suggests, this elite enemy utilizes water-oriented powers throughout the battle. The best tactic is to attack from long range.

3) Dilapidated Aqueducts

This event is located in Kehjistan (Image via Diablo 4)

The Legion Event near Dilapidated Aqueducts poses a similar challenge as the previous event. Players can head to the Kehjistan region to locate this activity. While fans are notified about World Events, their Legion counterparts give no heads-up for their arrival.

You must constantly check the world map to locate any circular spot in this particular region. Similar to other Legion Events, players must fend off myriad enemies faster.

This event pits one against Drowned Seahag in the end. This elite adversary can be easily dealt with if fans team up with their friends. You must watch out for pools of water that it unleashes in the battle and stay out of range from its melee attacks.

2) Kor Dragan

Players must clear out Kor Dragan stronghold for the event to appear (Image via Diablo 4)

The Legion Event in the Kor Dragan area can pose a significant challenge. The fact that one needs to clear out Kor Dragan stronghold to enable the event to appear adds to the difficulty.

This stronghold is situated in the Fractured Peaks region. One can expect to deal with myriad vampire enemies within this stronghold. Players can delve into this extensive guide on completing the Kor Dragan stronghold.

Players will encounter Blood Bishop as the Legion Event boss. It is one of the toughest side bosses in the game and is capable of firing some projectiles in battle. Players must be cautious about its tentacles that can deal significant damage and even inflict immobilize debuff.

1) Crusaders’ Monument

Players must clear out a stronghold first (Image via Diablo 4)

Players must have the best build, especially if they plan on partaking in the Legion Event near Crusaders’ Monument. This spot is located in the Hawezar region. This event only appears when the Crusaders’ Monument stronghold is dealt with.

Completing this stronghold is a challenging endeavor that involves defeating formidable bosses referred to as Crusader Champions. Those who are facing difficulty in clearing out this stronghold can refer to this guide to easily complete the Crusaders’ Monument.

Players can check the location on the world map throughout their play session to spot The Legion Event after the stronghold is cleared. Players must defeat the Tomb Lord along with the many weaker enemies. It can summon many skeletal warriors, along with creating exploding walls.

Diablo 4 can be an overwhelming experience for newcomers and solo players. Those inclined to know about more such challenging activities can check out this ranked list of all the World Events.