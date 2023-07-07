All Diablo 4 Scosglen cellar locations and how to complete them

Diablo 4 comprises numerous locations you can come across during exploration. The Sanctuary world includes core regions like Fractured Peaks, Kehjistan, Dry Steppes, Hawezar, and Scosglen. Each of these regions consists of numerous activities you can partake in, ranging from strongholds to dungeons. Every area also consists of many cellars.

Cellars in Diablo 4 are easier to tackle and ideal for testing your combat prowess. Apart from practicing, these areas are also suitable for earning good loot and gold. You can quickly come across them while exploring Scosglen and other regions in this game.

How to clear out all cellars in the Scosglen region of Diablo 4

Diablo 4 cellars are ideal if dungeons are challenging for you. These are compact areas and usually involve achieving simple objectives. You will also face enemies within them, and certain cellars even pit you against elite foes.

These are among the best spots for farming gold in Diablo 4. Furthermore, these are quick to complete, which makes it enticing to clear them out. There are around 26 cellars in the Scosglen region for you to try out. You will be clearing them out by defeating foes and with some involving puzzle sections.

Despite being a simpler version of dungeons, staying cautious and having a robust build while tackling them is best. You will benefit from reading this guide highlighting the process to gear correctly and become more assertive in Diablo 4.

Exploring all the cellar locations in Diablo 4’s Scosglen region

Cellars in Northshore

Watery Sinkhole: You can come across Snowy First Mate, Wretched Deckhand, and other foes.

Rotting Outhouse: You must brace yourself to tackle Plague Maggots in this outhouse.

Forgotten Shack: This cellar is packed with bandits, and you might face off against Clifflurker.

Cellars in Deep Forest

Fisherman’s Rest: You must gear up to fend off some werewolves to clear this cellar.

Webbed Lode: This spot will pit you against many waves of spiders.

Lost Ritual Site: This site is packed with spirit foes, specifically Banshee.

Cellars in Westering Lowlands

Meat Locker: You must deal with Blood Clan Marauders who frequently resort to close-range combat.

Smuggler’s Underpass: You will face Bloodletter bandits in this cellar.

Cellars in The Emerald Chase

Moldy Cavern: Skeleton enemies populate this spot, along with some archer variants.

Cellars in Wailing Hills

Infested Basement: You will fight against some spiders and even Arachnid Horrors.

Abandoned Cottage: This cellar involves dealing with some spirits.

Cellars in Strand

Scorched Cellar: You must aid some characters in dealing with Marauders.

Ancient Grave: You must tackle Skeleton enemies and defend some adventurers.

Garan Undercroft: This cellar pits you against some possessed adversaries.

Drowned Burrow: You will mainly deal with Deckhand enemies in this area.

Cellars in The Downs

Decrepit Cellar: This spot is populated with Blood Clan Shamans and Marauders.

DIsturbed Arachnid Tunnels: As the name implies, get ready to face off against spiders.

Wretch’s Stow: All you need to do is slay some bandits.

Cellars in Highland Wilds

Hillside Storage: Clearing this involves dealing with Spirits and possessed enemies.

Nefarious Hollow: You must defeat many Fallen enemies, including some Shamans.

Remote Shelter: You can come across Corpsefiend enemies in this cellar.

Cellars in Shrouded Moors

Infested Pit: All you need to do is clear Plague Maggots.

Overgrown Outpost: You must tackle some werewolves.

Cellars associated with side quests

Abandoned Smuggler’s Den: Tied to Ever Faithful side quest.

Seared Hollow: Can be encountered during The Bear of the Blackweald quest.

Embered Recess: It is part of the Pyre of Ash side mission.

The three cellars above can be cleared as part of the side quests described beside them. You can peruse this list of the five most straightforward side quests in Diablo 4.

Diablo 4 comprises many more cellars spread across the other regions of Sanctuary. If you are inclined to clear more of them, feel free to peruse this guide on tackling all cellars in the Kehjistan region.

