Diablo 4 offers a robust amount of loot in the form of weapons, gear, and more just by playing the game organically. This consistency in obtaining loot is a major factor for fans to keep participating in activities like dungeons, side quests, main missions, World Bosses, and other events.

Gold is one of the important resources to farm for besides gear and weapons. While it is possible to amass a robust amount of gold by just focusing on playing the game and defeating enemies, players can benefit from proactively farming for it. Fortunately, some places can not only provide Diablo 4 fans with sufficient gold but also yield some potent loot in the process.

Disclaimer: This listicle is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinions.

Which are the 5 best gold farming spots in Diablo 4?

1) Anica’s Claim

Many Diablo 4 fans have been engaging with a dungeon named Anica’s Claim. Those who wish to farm gold can try out this dungeon. It must be noted that one needs to clear out the Malnok stronghold first to partake in Anica’s Claim. This dungeon can be found in the south of Bear Tribe Refuge Waypoint. You can head east from the town of Kyovashad to reach this area.

One added advantage of pursuing this dungeon is that you won’t have to face any boss. However, you must stay on guard to fend off Ice Clan enemies, goatmen, and some skeleton foes. The prime objective is to collect Animus from Animus Carriers and return it to a pedestal.

2) Forsaken Quarry

Diablo 4 fans who don’t mind a challenge can delve into the Forsaken Quarry located in Frigid Expanse within Fractured Peaks north of Kyovashad. This is not the easiest of dungeons, but players with a competent character build can deal with the Ice Clan foes. If they have a Whirlwind Barbarian build, you will have an easier time dispatching foes in narrow corridors.

You must explore the dungeon thoroughly for any chests and slay all the enemies to maximize the chances of obtaining gold. You will also face the Khazra Abomination boss at the end of this dungeon, but it can be dealt with since there are no minions in this fight.

3) Uldur’s Cave

Those looking for an easier dungeon with the least resistance and a simpler layout can try Uldur’s Cave dungeon to collect a robust amount of gold. This dungeon is situated in the Ragged Coastline area within the Kehjistan region. Players must tackle simple tasks like destroying barricades and slaying adversaries obstructing their path.

While this dungeon can be cleared solo, having friends to conclude it faster and then replay it several times to farm gold is ideal. You can refer to this guide on how to reset dungeons in Diablo 4. Furthermore, you can obtain Aspect of the Damned upon successfully completing Uldur’s Cave.

4) Dead Man’s Dredge

Dead Man’s Dredge is yet another simple dungeon to tackle, as you must deal with Animus Carriers and groups of enemies. The absence of a boss makes it all the more enticing to pursue this dungeon for gold. Those interested in trying it out can navigate to the Gale Valley in Fractured Peaks region.

You can not only clear this dungeon fast but also stand to gain some powerful loot from defeating foes. Players can expect to face adversaries like werewolves, revenants, and others. Completing this dungeon for the first time yields an Aspect of Piercing Cold associated with the Sorcerer class.

5) Frozen Tunnel Cellar

Players who wish to alter their gameplay experience can head into the Frozen Tunnel Cellar, located in the vicinity of Kyovashad, specifically in the Desolate Highland area. This is ideal not only to gain some gold faster but also to obtain powerful loot.

This Diablo 4 cellar is located near a local event that you can participate in while heading toward it. You can farm for gold in the cellar and then delve into the event to get more loot. Feel free to repeat this tactic as often as you wish and accumulate gold at your own pace.

Diablo 4 comprises many other activities one can engage in to get gold without experiencing monotony. Such players can peruse this handy guide that covers the five best ways to make gold faster.

