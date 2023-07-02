5 easiest side quests in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 features a vast variety of content that will keep players busy for a long time. Apart from a robust narrative, it comprises many in-depth gameplay systems that offer tremendous flexibility to fans to tweak their build. This is complemented by a plethora of loot one can acquire in myriad ways. Players can take a break from slaying foes and partake in the game’s side quests.

Similar to other titles, Diablo 4 also offers many side quests of varying difficulties. While veterans won’t find them challenging, newcomers to the series may find some of these quests challenging. As such, they can try to tackle some less daunting side missions.

Disclaimer: This listicle is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinions.

Which are the five easiest side quests in Diablo 4?

1) Unwritten End

Unwritten End is one of the simpler side missions that Diablo 4 players can try out. They will come across a ledger along their journey that will trigger this quest. It can be found in the area southeast of Kyovashad town, and they will be tasked to hand it over to a character named Zalan Coste.

All one needs to do is head to a place called Margrave. There will be no combat involved in this scenario, and players will get brief information about the ledger from Zalan. Unwritten End side quest ends with this exchange, and one may receive an elixir cache as a reward.

2) Better Days

Better Days quest begins after one encounters a corpse from which a faded painting can be retrieved. Fans can find it by looting a corpse located in the Heretic’s Flight region. Some have even reported that they found it from random corpses, including places like Dobrev Taiga and Western Tunnels.

Just like the previous quest on this list, Diablo 4 players must navigate to Margrave and hand the painting over to Zalan Coste. This side mission will conclude as soon as the exchange is done. One will obtain a salvage cache as a reward for finishing Better Days. Players on the lookout for simple missions can peruse this list of the five easiest World Events.

3) A Cold Faith

A Cold Faith side quest can be initiated by finding a journal belonging to a pilgrim in the Southeast Foothills area in Fractured Peaks. The prime objective involves taking this journal to a priest named Matvey. Upon informing him about it, the priest expresses his grief about the pilgrim and his incomplete pilgrimage.

That marks the quest's conclusion, and players will be rewarded with a herb cache. While these may seem inconsequential, they are an excellent source of acquiring many potent herbs. One can even obtain Gallowvine from these herb caches. Along with it, fans can acquire some Fractured Peaks Renown.

4) A Briny Fate

Players can partake in A Briny Fate by speaking with a character named Fergus in Marowen within the Scosglen region. Players must aid him in finding his friend Benen and can navigate to Stormbreak Cove to do so. One will encounter an injured sailor who informs them that the vessel/ship Benen was on had sunk.

After traveling to Eternal Watch, they will come across many corpses, amongst which a letter can be found. One must return to Fergus to inform him about Benen. Players are given two dialog options, and choosing any of them will end the quest. A salvage cache is offered at the conclusion of this simple side mission.

5) Stolen Artifice

Diablo 4 Fans can partake in yet another easier side quest named Stolen Artifice. One must head to Braestaig within the Scosglen region to initiate it. It involves interacting with Merryn and finding her lost charm stolen by Darcel. Players can travel to the north of Braestaig to find Darcel.

He resorts to frost-based elemental attacks and frequently resorts to an ice shield. Players won’t find this fight challenging since Darcel is quite simple to beat. He drops the runic charm after he is slain and one can return it to Merryn to end this quest. One can earn a salvage cache upon completion of this mission.

Diablo 4 consists of many gameplay mechanics that can be adeptly leveraged to craft many unique builds. Players can take a look at this article highlighting the most fun-to-use builds in this beloved title.

