How to craft elixirs in Diablo 4?

Players can now craft elixirs in Diablo 4, among other activities. Elixirs are Consumables that can temporarily upgrade your character stats for approximately 30 minutes. They can help increase your resistance and attack speed. They also lead to a continuous increase in experience points during their activation.

The effect of the elixirs remains long after the player character has died, meaning that it will still be there once the character resurrects. No two elixirs can be used at the same time. This is because they cancel each other's effects when used together. There is only one place where you can craft elixirs: the Alchemist.

Diablo 4 elixir crafting guide

As mentioned, the only place you can craft your elixirs in Diablo 4 is at the Alchemist, a non-playable character in the game. You can find him in Kyovashad, a region in the Fractured Peaks. You can only use his powers when you reach at least level 10 in the game. He holds the status of a vendor, to whom you can rush to acquire various consumables that will help you level up in the game. From elixirs to crafting materials to healing potions, he has everything in store for you.

Crafting elixirs in Diablo 4 requires players to collect certain herbs and plants during the game, like Gallowvine, Lifesbane, Howler Moss, and others. You may also need some Gold or other forms of prevalent in-game currency to obtain the mixtures. Once done, you can approach the Alchemist for the concoctions. Select the 'Craft Elixirs' option from the open window, and from a drop-down list, select the elixir you want to craft. Once selected, the chosen elixir will be available under the Consumables tab. Click on the selected elixir, and you shall be good to go.

Some elixirs that you can farm at the Alchemist in Diablo 4, along with the level at which they can be activated, are given below-

Potent Precision Elixir: at level 80

Strong Elixir of Cold Resistance: at level 60

Elixir of Fire Resistance: at level 45

Heady Elixir of Lighting Resistance: at level 90

Weak Elixir of Poison Resistance: at level 15

Strong Crushing Elixir: at level 65

Elixir of Shadow Resistance: at level 45

Third Eye Elixir: at level 40

Potent Assault Elixir: at level 80

Acrobatics Elixir: at level 65

Heady Iron Barb Elixir: at level 35

Elixir of Undead Slaying: at level 36

Diablo 4 is a popular MMORPG developed by Blizzard Entertainment. It was released on June 6, 2023, for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and Microsoft Windows.

