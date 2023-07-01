How to gear correctly and get stronger in Diablo 4

Gearing up properly in Diablo 4 is a crucial step to getting stronger. Regardless of your class, having a good mix of armor, weapons, skills, and Legendary Aspects can turn the tide, especially during important moments in the game. And although having the necessary gear and equipment is important, remember that it still depends on your build.

In this guide, you'll learn more about maximizing your gear's potential and turning your character into one of the most feared demon slayers in the game. So pack your swords and sandals, and check out how to gear up correctly in Diablo 4.

Maximize your gear's potential and become even more powerful in Diablo 4

If you're an RPG veteran, you already know how and why you should level up your skills, weapons, and armor in the game. In Diablo 4, the same mechanics are still applied, albeit a bit more complicated. This is mainly because a lot of new elements have been incorporated in the fourth installment of the franchise.

Learning about weapon and armor tiers

The many weapons in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard)

One of the first aspects you must learn about in Diablo 4 is distinguishing the different tiers of loot that enemies and chests will drop. Like most RPGs and video games, the normal or white-tier gear is the weakest. These weapons and armor offer little value and are often considered starter gear for beginners.

However, some choose to stick with their white-tier weapons only to upgrade their rarity in the future to get better stats. Next is Magic-tier gear, which includes items imbued with two extra random magical affixes and usually utilized by those who seek to eventually upgrade to better options.

The Rare-tier is similar to Magic but offers five random affixes instead of two. Legendary gear is usually what players hunt for, as they can give four random affixes and a Legendary variant. Last but not least is the Unique rarity of items. Although a tad bit difficult to collect, this tier offers a whopping six affixes, including a Unique affix and five random ones that truly maximize the firepower of your skills and gear.

All these items can be found within the Sanctuary, whether dropped by enemies, looted from dungeons, or defeating powerful bosses. So keep exploring and try to find the best gear that will suit your playstyle in Diablo 4.

Upgrading your gear and maximizing skills

Once you know how rarity works within Diablo 4, you'll be eager to upgrade whatever gear you find in Sanctuary. To do this, simply visit the Blacksmith, and with the correct materials on hand, you can craft amazing and powerful weapons that'll help you slay hordes of enemies. There might be some prerequisites, such as reaching a specific level and area that can only be accessible after completing story missions.

From thereon, start considering your favored Legendary Aspects to associate with your gear. This is a total game-changer, especially when going for specific builds. Another aspect you'd want to keep in mind is leveling up your skills to match your powerful set of armor and weapons.

Once you have chosen a particular build, open up your skill tree and start maximizing their levels. Also, remember to utilize those gems you have collected, as they offer more power for your character.

That concludes our guide. However, if you're looking for more ways to deal absolute damage to enemies, check out the best DPS builds to start with in Diablo 4.

