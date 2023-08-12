Best Diablo 4 Lightning Storm Druid endgame build guide

Diablo 4’s strength lies in the five unique classes you can choose from. There are many interesting abilities within each of them that can significantly vary your gameplay experience. While you can opt for a random set of skills and be able to progress smoothly in the early stages, a coherent build is ideal for endgame. The same applies to the Druid class, which is fun to play if you admire shapeshifting capabilities.

The Lightning Storm Druid is great for beginners and fun for seasoned players. If you are looking for a strong build that enables you to survive the tougher content in the later stages of the game, then you must consider crafting this Druid setup. This guide will walk you through all suitable Legendary Aspects, skills, and Malignant Hearts.

Best Diablo 4 Lightning Storm Druid endgame abilities and passives

Diablo 4 encourages you to experiment with various builds for your class. Druid is a good fit for you if you wish to leverage elements of nature along with great shape-shifting skills.

Additionally, you must note that patch 1.1.1 has induced some fresh changes in the class balancing and stat boosts pertaining to skills for all classes. Feel free to take a look at this article highlighting the gameplay changes and other details regarding the same.

You must invest in Lightning Storm skill (Image via Diablo 4)

For the Lightning Storm build, you can rely on the following set of skills:

Skills Points to Invest Storm Strike / Enhanced 1 / 1 Lightning Storm / Enhanced / Raging 5 / 1 / 1 Predatory Instinct 2 Digitigrade Gait 3 Heart of the Wild 1 Wild Impulses 3 Cyclone Armor 1 Blood Howl / Enhanced / Preserving 1 / 1 / 1 Hurricane / Enhanced / Savage 1 / 1 / 1 Elemental Exposure 3 Endless Tempest 3 Neurotoxin 1 Envenom 3 Toxic Claws 1 Grizzly Rage / Prime / Supreme 1 / 1 / 1 Defiance 3 Natural Disaster 3 Circle of Life 3 Resonance 3 Earthen Might 1

As you progress through the title and reach the milestone of level 50, you get access to a gameplay mechanic known as Paragon Board. You can benefit from many great Glyphs that can be used in these boards, granting your character passive boosts.

This Glyph can be used for the Lightning Storm build (Image via Diablo 4)

You can consider using the following Paragon Boards and Glyphs:

Paragon Board Glyph Starting Board Territorial Ancestral Guidance - Survival Instinct - Lust for Carnage Undaunted Thunderstruck Earth and Sky Heightened Malice Fang and Claw Constricting Tendrils Werewolf

Druid is a unique class that offers Spirit Boons, which further enhance your build. There are Spirit animals like Deer, Eagle, Wolf, and Snake that impart bonuses which in turn can give you an edge in myriad battles.

You can resort to the following Spirit Boons:

Spirit Animal Boon Deer Wariness Eagle Avian Wrath Wolf Calamity Snake Masochistic and Calm Before the Storm

Best Diablo 4 Lightning Storm Druid Legendary Aspects

You can rely on this Aspect for the Lightning Storm build (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Once you have a clear idea of all the skills and Spirit Boons, you can focus on Legendary Aspects. While the bonuses offered by them can seem minuscule at first glance, they provide a significant buff if used effectively. You can refer to this list of the five best Legendary Aspects for the Druid class to know more.

You can consider using the Legendary Aspects stated below:

Overcharged Aspect: Mariner’s Refuge Dungeon, Scosglen.

Mariner’s Refuge Dungeon, Scosglen. Aspect of Retaliation: Seaside Descent Dungeon, Dry Steppes.

Seaside Descent Dungeon, Dry Steppes. Aspect of the Rampaging Werebeast: Endless Gates Dungeon, Hawezar.

Endless Gates Dungeon, Hawezar. Vigorous Aspect: Steadfast Barracks Dungeon, Hawezar

Steadfast Barracks Dungeon, Hawezar Ghostwalker Aspect: Broken Bulwark Dungeon situated in Scosglen.

Broken Bulwark Dungeon situated in Scosglen. Dire Wolf’s Aspect: You can extract it from gear associated with Legendary rarity.

The Barber is an ideal Malignant Heart for this build (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Builds are incomplete without the use of gems. You must try Sapphire for your armor, Emerald for your weapon, and Diamond for jewelry when crafting the Lightning Storm build. Do ensure to dabble in using Malignant Hearts which is a new feature introduced this season.

These Malignant Hearts are suitable for this build:

Amulet: The Malignant Pact (Wrathful)

The Malignant Pact (Wrathful) Ring 1: Revenge (Brutal)

Revenge (Brutal) Ring 2: The Barber (Wrathful)

Diablo 4 comprises a wealth of content which liable to keep you occupied for a long time. If you admire the Druid class, feel free to check out this Poison Shred endgame build guide.