Best Diablo 4 Poison Shred Druid endgame build guide

The Druid is one of the most powerful yet underrated classes in Diablo 4. They’re incredibly versatile, fun to play, and allow players to create various unique builds depending on their playstyle. For some veteran Druid players, opting for a Poison Shred build is key to clearing out Nightmare Dungeons and taking on World Bosses. Although there are many variations to the Poison Shred build, there is one specific build out there that’s perfect for getting to the endgame.

So if you’re new to being a Druid or have been playing for quite some time and want to change things up a bit, then stick around and check out the best Endgame Poison Shred build in Diablo 4.

Best Diablo 4 Poison Shred Druid endgame abilities and passives

Druid (Image via Blizzard)

The vicious Poison Shred build mainly focuses on the Shred ability, which allows Druids to transform into a werewolf and leap from one target to the next while unleashing devastating critical attacks as they flicker between the hordes of enemies standing in their way.

Since this is an endgame build, we won’t be focusing too much on the leveling aspect. Instead, we’ll focus on the skills and the number of points you’ll need to invest in.

Skills Points to Invest Claw / Enhanced Claw 1 / 1 Shred / Enhanced Shred / Primal Shred 5 / 1 / 1 Predatory Instinct 3 Digitigrade Gait 3 Vigilance 3 Ancestral Fortitude 1 Blood Howl / Enhanced Blood Howl / Innate Blood Howl 5 / 1 / 1 Debilitating Roar / Enhanced Dibilitating Roar / Preserving Debilitating Roar 5 / 1 / 1 Poison Creeper / Enhanced Poison Creeper / Ferocious Poison Creeper 5 / 1 / 1 Rabies / Enhanced Rabies / Savage Rabies 5 / 1 / 1 Neurotoxin 1 Envenom 3 Toxic Claws 3 Grizzly Rage / Prime Grizzly Rage / Supreme Grizzly Rage 1 / 1 / 1 Lupine Ferocity 1

The skill tree for this build is pretty straightforward and focuses a lot on Poison Damage. What makes this build even better is the fact that since Season of the Malignant has begun, Druids seem to have received a buff to their skills.

The second update for Season 1, Patch 1.1.1, was released on August 8 and brought some epic changes to the Basic Generator Skills for Druids and a small damage buff for the Rabies and Claw skills. With that said, here are the Paragon Boards and Glyphs you’ll need to have for this build:

Paragon Glyphs Starting Board Exploit / Resolve / Impel Lust for Carnage Werewolf / Feral / Ferocity Ancestral Guidance Resolve / Undaunted / Harmony / Natural Attunement / Reclamation Inner Beast Determination / Territorial / Shape Shifter / Nimble Heightened Malice Sinking Fangs / Fang and Claw / Toxic Bane / Poison Resistance

Best Diablo 4 Poison Shred Druid Legendary Aspects

Legendary Aspects are very important when it comes to creating powerful builds for your Diablo 4 character, regardless of what class you’re using. For this Poison Shred Druid build, it’s important to have the following:

Dire Wolf’s Aspect Aspect of the Dark Howl Aspect of the Blurred Beast Aspect of the Crowded Sage

Keep in mind that these Aspects are non-codex, which means you will need to discover them on Legendary Items and then imprint them onto the specific gear.

Finally, let’s talk about the Spirit Boons since they are also key in turning your Poison Shred Druid into an unstoppable force of nature. These are the Spirit Boons you should focus on:

Boon Name Master Animal Wariness Deer Avian Wrath Eagle Calamity Wolf Energize Wolf Masochistic Snake

Once you have those all completed, you’ll definitely be shocked over how extremely powerful your Druid has become in Diablo 4. This Endgame Poison Shred build will surely help you become a force to be reckoned with.