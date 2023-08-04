5 best Diablo 4 Druid legendary aspects in the Season of the Malignant

Diablo 4 latest patch 1.1.1 has revealed several new information about all the new changes made in the game, such as gameplay mechanics and changes to the attacking power of various character classes. Among the character classes, Druid is known for its ability to harness the powers of nature and shapeshift into formidable creatures.

In the Season of the Malignant, the Druid class unveils some truly remarkable legendary aspects that add a new layer of depth and excitement to the gameplay. This article will explore the five legendary aspects you must have for your Druid character builds in Diablo 4.

Stormshifter's Aspect, Aspect of Rampaging Werebeast, and other three legendary Druid aspects in Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant

1) Stormshifter's Aspect

The Shapeshifter's Aspect in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Stormshifter's Aspect can be unlocked in your Codex of Power by clearing out the Crusader's Cathedral dungeon in Kehjistan. While Hurricane is active, you will gain +2 ranks to your Shapeshifting Skills.

This Aspect is very helpful if you are planning to use the damage reduction hurricane setup and pulverize or even shred on Werewolf. The reason is that it's just free bonus damage for using your skill that you were already doing in the first place.

2) Aspect of Rampaging Werebeast

The Aspect of the Rampaging Werebeast (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Aspect of Rampaging Werebeast can be obtained by completing the Endless Gates dungeon in the Hawezar region of the sanctuary. While using this Aspect, the duration of Grizzly Rage is increased by 1-5 seconds.

Additionally, while the Grizzly rage is active, it will multiplicatively increase the critical strike damage by 10%. So, it can go like 10%, 20%, 30% and keeps on stacking for the whole duration the skill is active. Therefore, it is an essential aspect of your Pulverize Earth bear builds and probably a must-have Aspect for Druids.

3) Ballistic Aspect

The Ballistic Aspect in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Ballistic Aspect is a legendary Aspect of the Druid character class. It can be unlocked by clearing out the Whispering Pines dungeon in the Scosglen district of Diablo 4. It will give you +2 ranks on all Earth skills when you have Fortify. If you get pulverized, your bear skills will also count as Earth skills, so there is a plus 2 for your pulverized builds.

The Ballistic Aspect can be embodied in helm, chest armor, gloves, boots, shields, and amulets, where amulets increase the power by 50%. However, using the aspects from the Codex of Power will always grant you the lowest value in the range of boosts it offers. You can always extract any aspect from the legendary item loot by going to an occultist.

4) Aspect of Cyclonic Force

The Aspect of Cyclonic Force in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Aspect of Cyclonic Force is unlocked in your Codex of Power by completing the Collapsed Vault dungeon located in the Kehjistan region of Diablo 4. It will give you damage reduction in a physical form and also because it is already in its elemental form.

If you are playing with a group of your friends, the same effect will pass to the nearby players. It is a great team player aspect you don't want to miss and will keep your friends alive for a few seconds more. It is more suitable for a PvP or PvE build rather than the main set of gear that you are using for solo plays.

5) The Aspect of the Expectant

The Aspect of the Expectant in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Aspect of the Expectant is another legendary aspect you can use with your Druid class builds. It can be unlocked in your Codex of Power by completing the Underroot dungeon in the Scosglen district of the sanctuary. You must break the egg cluster to get the aspect as your main reward.

You can occupy this aspect and then increase the damage of your next Core skill cast by 5-10% by attacking enemies with a Basic skill. This value will increase progressively and can go up to 30%. It is great for pulverized builds because you have to build up the spirit anyway to get pulverize to actually work, and you have to wait for pulverize to get the overpower as well.

The Aspect of Expectant goes with all other character classes in the game, thus proving itself as a must-have for your builds.

There are many other aspects that must be mentioned and are very essential for the Druid class characters, such as the Aspect of the Stampede, the Aspect of the Umbral, and the Crashtone Aspect. The Aspect of Stampede will allow you to add an additional Companion, the Aspect of Umral allows you to restore 1-4 of your primary resources when you crowd control an enemy, and the Crashtone Aspect will make the Earth Skills deal 30-40% more Critical Strike Damage to Crowd Controlled enemies.