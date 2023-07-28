Diablo 4 Underroot: Location, How to clear, rewards, and more

Diablo 4 offers a myriad of Dungeons, cellars, and other events all waiting to be explored and conquered. Engaging in these encounters will not only grant you valuable XP but also presents you with an opportunity to obtain a handsome amount of loot. Dungeons usually have a Legendary Aspect associated with them, so completing these will surely make your build more powerful. You must discover and unlock these dungeons by completing quests or Strongholds.

In this article, we will discuss the Underoot Dungeon location, give you a basic walkthrough including all the objectives you must complete, and lastly, what rewards you can get by completing this dungeon.

Diablo 4 Underroot Dungeon location

Diablo 4 Underroot Dungeon location (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Underroot Dungeon is located in the Tur Dulra sub-region near the western coast of Scosglen. You may fast-travel directly to the closest Waypoint, which is Tur Dulra, and head southwards. The dungeon will be located to the south of the Jeweler.

It may not be unlocked if you reach Tur Dulra for the first time. You are required to complete the Tur Dulra Stronghold first in order to unlock the Underroot, Waypoints, and other services. You will come by this dungeon while playing the Daughter of the Oak Side Quest.

How to complete the Underroot Dungeon in Diablo 4

Labyrinth of Rot in the Underroot Dungeon in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Interact with the Underroot's entrance to enter the dungeon where you will begin from the Labyrinth of Rot. Your character must be at least level 15 before you can enter, and you will be encountering zombies and flies inside it. There are no bosses inside this dungeon and the enemies present inside Underroot are Nightmare Shambling Corpse, Shambling Corpse, and the Slowly Oppressor.

You must complete the following objectives in order to complete the dungeon:

Kill all the enemies in the Labyrinth of Rot and then move to the Chamber of Offering. Kill the Sentinel Guardian and place the Ancient Statue to the Pedestal. Lastly, you must reach the Infested Reservoir and destroy the egg cluster.

The swarms of enemies inside this dungeon are relatively weak, therefore providing you an opportunity to deal with them swiftly and efficiently. Reach the Labyrinth and eliminate all the enemies inside this area. Monitor your minimap so that no region is overlooked.

Destroy the Egg Clusters in the Underroot Dungeon of Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Once you have completed this task, you must fetch the Ancient Statue and return it to its designated Pedestal. While doing this task you may ignore combats with enemies, however engaging with enemies and killing them might drop valuable loots. After you have placed the statue, the last objective is to destroy the Egg Clusters which are guarded by powerful elite enemies.

Diablo 4 Underroot Dungeon rewards

Rewards from the Underroot Dungeon (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

After destroying the Egg Cluster and completing the dungeon in Tur Dulra, you will be handsomely rewarded with the Legendary Aspect of Expectant. This offensive enchantment will increase the player's damage output of the next Core Skill cast after engaging in foes with a Basic Skill.

The damage amplification will grow progressively with each attack, thus making it a valuable asset for players who use both Basic and Core skills. Moreover, you can use this Aspect with any character class.