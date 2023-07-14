Diablo 4 Endless Gates dungeon: Location, how to clear, rewards, and more

Dungeons in Diablo 4 are a safe haven for courageous adventurers that act as separate areas thematically tied to their respective regions. However, their structure is random and unrelated to any other region. This offers players a unique experience each time. Within each dungeon, there will be a final boss whom you will have to defeat. Moreover, players get 30 renown points on completing any dungeon.

The Endless Gates is one of these where you will find many gates, and you will have to teleport to complete all the objectives. This article will explore where you can find the Endless Gates dungeon, how to clear it, and what rewards you can get for completion.

Diablo 4 Endless Gates dungeon location

To enter the Endless Gates dungeon, you must tread into the Hawezar region in Diablo 4. After entering the Hawezar zone, you have to locate the Umir Plateau, as this is where you will find the Endless Gates dungeon.

Clearing this dungeon can be difficult, so equip yourself with the right equipment.

How to complete the Endless Gates dungeon in Diablo 4

Clearing out the Endless Gates Dungeon can be quite tricky. You will have to complete the following objectives to clear it:

You must use the teleporters to move from one zone to another in this dungeon. Firstly you must collect the Animus from Animus Carriers and then deposit it into the Urn.

After depositing the Animus, you must travel through the Nameless Corridors and find Typhoon the Keeper, who will be shown as a skull in your mini-map. Defeat him and collect the Mage Key.

On getting your hands on the Mage key, you can open the Mage door. Here you have to fight the final boss of the dungeon, the Scourge of the Land.

The Scourge of the Land will do a lot of attacks, including his primary move, slamming his mace on the ground. This will do an AoE that stays for some time and, if stepped on, will do damage over time. It can also open portals to make demons appear out of them. The boss can expel fire from its mouth and swing wide with his mace.

On defeating the Scourge of the Land, the dungeon will be completed, and you can collect the rewards.

Diablo 4 Endless Gates rewards

Apart from gold and XP generally received on completing dungeons, the boss can drop a Sturdy Tunic (Sacred) or Pants and a Runed Band. The Legendary reward you will receive on completing this dungeon is the Aspect of the Rampaging Werebeast which you can view in Codex of Power later.

