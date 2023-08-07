All Diablo 4 Druid Spirit Boons, explained

Since two months have gone by after Diablo 4's release, it can be safely said that the Druid is by far the most underappreciated class in the game. After some agonizingly poor in-game performance and subpar maneuverability, most people outcasted it as the worst class in the game. However, one must use all the benefits available and make a formidable build.
One such Druidic mechanic in Diablo 4 is the use of Spirit Boons, which are passive permanent buffs. They will be significantly useful in making your character very powerful, dealing hefty amounts of damage to the enemies in the game.
How to unlock Spirit Boons in Diablo 4
As mentioned earlier, Spirit Boons are exclusive only to the Druid class. You can consider it as a mini Paragon board as it grants you certain powers that are actually permanent and not just some uncanny temporary buff.
Once you reach Level 15 with your Druid character, you will start getting Druidic Spirit Offerings as drops when you defeat enemies. These will drop randomly as you travel through Sanctuary. Hence, there is no definite way to farm them except by clearing out enemy mobs.
Once you hit Level 15, you will be automatically prompted to start the quest known as Spirits of the Lost Groves. Once you follow the instructions and progress through the quest, you will get access to unlock the Spirit Animals and their Boons. As this quest ends at Tur Dulra, you can travel to it anytime with the help of the waypoint and offer the Druidic Spirit Offerings to get their Boons in Diablo 4.
All Spirit Boons for Druids in Diablo 4
There are four Spirit Animals that can grant you as many as four boons each. These are Deer, Eagle, Wolf, and Snake. As each of them is able to grant you four Boons each, there are 16 unlockable Spirit Boons in the action RPG.
All the 16 unlockable Spirit Boons for Druids in Diablo 4 are:\
This was everything you had to know about the Spirit Boons and how to get them in the game for your Druid character. With the help of such benefits and abilities, you will finally be able to make your build overpowered in the action RPG.