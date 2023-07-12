The most overpowered one-shot Lightning Shred Druid build in Diablo 4

The Druid in Diablo 4 is one of the most neglected classes in the game. However, the highest damage ever recorded, almost 2 billion, was possible with this class itself. Famous streamer and YouTuber, Moxsy made a Druid build that could vaporize enemies in the action RPG in no time with billions of damage inflicted on them.

This is the one-shot Lightning Shred Druid build that is essentially made to absolutely demolish the Echo of Lilith boss at Level 100 in Diablo 4. Its damage is currently the highest ever recorded in the game, so it is regarded as the ultimate build.

Best skills to unlock with this build in Diablo 4

As with most builds in the action RPG, you will not be spending much on the Base Skills. Just invest a point in the Storm Strike skill and get the Fierce Storm Strike modifier as an additional bonus.

Now we can move toward the main skills of this build. Max out on the Shred skill and get the Primal Shred modifier in the Core Skill tree. Also, max out the Predatory Instinct, Digitigory Gait, and Wild Impulses passives and invest a point in the Heart of the Wild passive skill.

Moving on to the defensive skills, first, take the Cyclone Armor skill and unlock the Preserving Cyclone Armor modifier. Make sure not to invest more than a point in this skill. Additionally, unlock the Blood Howl skill, invest two points, and get the Preserving Blood Howl modifier. Finally, invest a point in the Ancestral Fortitude and max out on the Vigilance passive.

Come straight down to the Wrath Skills skipping the Companion Skills for this build in Diablo 4. Invest a single point in the Hurricane skill and get the Savage Hurricane modifier. Make sure to invest a single point in both the Elemental Exposure and Neurotoxin passives. Lastly, max out the Endless Tempest, Envenom, and Toxic Claws passives to finally move to the Ultimate Skill tree.

For the Ultimate Skills for this build in Diablo 4, choose Grizzly Rage and max it out. Pick up the Defensive Posture, Nature's Resolve, and Unrestrained passives and max them in this tree. Finally, end the skill tree of this build by picking up the Ursine Strength Key Passive.

Best Spirit Boons for this build in Diablo 4

Spirit Boons are special buffs granted to you by the animal spirits at Tur Dulra. From the first row, pick up Wariness for some damage reduction bonus from Elites. From the Eagle Spirit, take the Avian Wrath for an increased Critical Strike Chance. Moreover, pick up Calamity from the third row for an extended duration of your Ultimate Skill. Finally, pick up the Masochistic and Calm Before the Storm from the last row.

Paragon Board for Lightning Shred Druid build in Diablo 4

If you do not know yet, you will stop getting experience points after Level 50. Instead, you will start receiving Paragon points with which you can upgrade your Paragon Board. The first Glyph you must use in this build is the Exploit Glyph which will significantly boost your damage dealt to Vulnerable enemies.

Moving on, use the Werewolf Glyph in the second board to increase your Critical Strike Damage and overall Damage in Werewolf form. Continue following this trend of increasing damage and spirit through your Paragon Boards.

However, if you want to view Moxsy's official Paragon Board, click here.

Best Aspects for this build in Diablo 4

Once you move to World Tier 4, you will be able to get Ancestral Unique items which are the greatest and rarest items in Diablo 4. The primary item you will want is Waxing Gibbous, as its Legendary Aspect will grant you a Stealth bonus to your Shred skill.

The other best Legendary Aspects for the Pulverize Druid build are:

Accelerating Aspect: Critical Strikes with Core Skills increase your Attack Speed by [15 - 25%] for 5 seconds. Aspect of Retaliation: Your Core Skills deal up to [20 - 40%] increased damage based on your amount of Fortify. Aspect of the Rampaging Werebeast: The duration of Grizzly Rage is increased by [1 - 5] seconds. In addition, Critical Strikes, while Grizzly Rage is active, increase your Critical Strike Damage by 10% for the duration. Aspect of Disobedience: You gain [0.25 - 0.50%] increased Armor for 4 seconds when you deal any form of damage, stacking up to [25.00 - 50.00%]. Stormshifter's Aspect: While Hurricane is active, gain +2 Ranks to your Shapeshifting Skills.

Best Gems for Lightning Shred Druid build in Diablo 4

Gems are a neglected part of any build but can provide incredibly useful buffs to your character.

The best gem picks for this build are:

Sapphire for Armor: Damage reduction while Fortified. Emerald for Weapons: Increased Critical Strike Damage. Skull for Jewelry: Increase your Armor by X.

