The most overpowered Druid Pulverize build in Diablo 4 after Patch 1.0.3

Building your characters to make them stronger is one of the key aspects of Diablo 4. Just like every action RPG, this game has innumerable combinations of builds that players can try out and experiment with. Moreover, with the latest Patch 1.0.3 released by Blizzard Entertainment, all the classes in the title have been significantly buffed.

There are many immensely powerful builds after the patch, and the Pulverize build for the Druid is one of them. It is capable of wreaking havoc across Sanctuary and causing immense damage to the enemies.

Best skills to unlock with the Pulverize Druid build in Diablo 4

Keep in mind that the primary purpose of base skills in Diablo 4 is to generate and replenish your Spirit. Hence, you do not have to invest in them too much. You can put a point in the Earth Spike skill and get the Enhanced Earth Spike modifier.

Now, let's move on to an important aspect of this build, which is the Core Skills. After you max out the Pulverize skill, you should pick up the Primal Pulverize modifier. Moreover, you will have to invest a point in the Heart of the Wild passive and max out the Wild Impulses, Abundance, Predatory Instinct, and Iron Fur passives.

There is not much to work with when it comes to Defensive Skills. However, make sure to pick up a point of Earthen Bulwark and make it Enhanced. You should do the same with Debilitating Roar and pick up the Presevering modifier for it. Make sure to invest a point in the Ancestral Fortitude Passive and two points in the Vigilance Passive.

This build does not employ any Companion skills, so you can entirely skip it. When it comes to the Wrath skill, unlock Trample and all its modifiers till the Savage Trample. Remember that you can invest points in it, depending on your choice of usage. However, make sure to max out the Crushing Earth, Safeguard, and Stone Guard passives for this build in Diablo 4.

Finally, you can pick up Grizzly Rage and all its modifiers from the Ultimate Skill menu. Make sure to max out the Defiance, Circle of Life, and Natural Disaster passive. You can end your skill tree by picking up the Earthen Might passive.

Keep in mind that if you are short on skill points, you can deduct a few from some of the passives and invest in your desired area in Diablo 4. However, make sure not to ruin the stability of your build.

Spirit Boons for Pulverize Druid build in Diablo 4

Spirit Boons are special buffs granted to you by the animal spirits at Tur Dulra. From the first row, pick up Wariness for some damage reduction bonus from Elites. From the Eagle Spirit, take the increased Critical Strike Chance.

Moving on, pick up Calamity from the third row for an extended duration of your Ultimate Skill. Finally, pick up the Obsidian Slam and Calm Before the Storm from the last row.

Paragon Board for Pulverize Druid build in Diablo 4

You will unlock the Paragon Board after you hit Level 50, as you will stop receiving skill points and will, in turn, unlock Paragon Points to invest in the boards. The first Glyph that you must use is the Spirit Glyph to increase your Critical Strike Damage significantly with your Core Skills. Make sure to invest your Dexterity Points wisely within the radius.

When you unlock your second board, take the Survival Instincts Legendary Node before you do anything. After that, you can move toward the Glyph of choice, Earth and Sky, to increase the power of your Nature Skills significantly in Diablo 4.

This trend will follow in the third board and so on, as you will pick up the Legendary of your choice and invest in a Glyph that significantly increases your damage.

Best Aspects for Pulverize Druid build in Diablo 4

Once you move to World Tier 4, you will be able to unlock Ancestral Unique items which are the best and rarest items in the title. The primary item that you will want is Vasily's Prayer, as its Legendary Aspect will Fortify your Earth and Werebear skills significantly.

The other best Legendary Aspects for the Pulverize Druid build are:

Aspect of Might: Basic Skills provide 20% Damage Reduction for [2.0 - 6.0] seconds. Shockwave Aspect: Pulverize creates a shockwave that travels forward, dealing [60 - 100%] of its damage to targets in the path. Aspect of the Ursine Horror: Pulverize is now also an Earth Skill. After casting Pulverize, tectonic spikes continue to deal [X] damage over two seconds. Aspect of Retaliation: Your Core Skills deal up to [20 - 40%] increased damage based on your amount of Fortify. Aspect of the Rampaging Werebeast: The duration of Grizzly Rage is increased by [1 - 5] seconds. In addition, Critical Strikes, while Grizzly Rage is active, increase your Critical Strike Damage by 10% for the duration.

Best Gems for Pulverize Druid build in Diablo 4

Gems are a neglected part of any build, but they can provide incredibly useful buffs to your character.

The best gem picks for this build are:

Sapphire for Weapons and Armor: Damage reduction while Fortified for Armor and Critical Strike Damage to crowd-control enemies for weapons. Skull for Jewelry: Increase your Armor by X

This is everything you need to know about the Pulverize Druid build in Diablo 4. The game is now available to play on PCs, PS4, and PS5, as well as the Xbox One and Xbox Series consoles.

