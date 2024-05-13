5 things to know before you get into Diablo 4 Season 4: Loot Reborn

Diablo 4 Season 4 is almost here and is set to bring a massive wave of changes to the game. Named “Loot Reborn”, the upcoming season is set to be the game's biggest update ever. The season will target the items and loot mechanics of the game and make them more fleshed out.

On May 2, 2024, the game's developers conducted a live broadcast to share some of the biggest changes coming to Diablo 4 in Season 4. Before the new season's official release, let’s once take a look at five of the most important things about Diablo 4 Season 4 you need to keep in mind, irrespective of whether you are a new player or a veteran.

5 things to keep in mind about Diablo 4 Season 4

1) Release date

When will you get to play the new season? (Image via Blizzard)

Diablo 4 Season 4 will be launched on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at 10 am PDT/1 pm EDT/6 pm BST/7 pm CEST/3 am AEST. The newest season was initially scheduled to be released on April 16, 2024, but due to some undisclosed reasons, the release was delayed. Consequently, Season 3 will end right before Season 4.

Keep in mind, due to this schedule, there will be no extra time for you to grind the remainder of the Season Battle Pass, so make your peace with it.

2) Themes

The wave of changes coming to Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard)

There is no specific theme in Diablo 4 Season 4. Unlike the previous seasons, the upcoming season doesn’t focus on any particular setting or new abilities, but it can be seen as a soft reboot. Season 4 will be re-hauling various aspects of the game, especially the loot system and item crafting.

There is also a chance that Diablo 4 Season 4 will bring some of the previous aspects of older seasons and polish the game even further. Season 4 is an attempt by the developers to make the game even better as it approaches its very first anniversary.

3) Changes to the loot system

The way of looting has changed (Image via Blizzard)

The focus of this season is to bring massive changes to the loot system and the itemization. The changes in the loot system could be an extremely controversial addition because, from this season onwards, weapons will have fewer affixes attached to them, with only two on rares and three on legendries.

As a result, players will also see less loot. According to the game's developers, all the conditional affixes have also been removed from the game. Theoretically, these changes are believed to be helpful for players, as it will make it easier for them to compare weapons.

4) Crafting System

There are also new changes to the crafting (Image via Blizzard)

Diablo 4 Season 4 will also bring new changes to the crafting system. The two new systems that will be introduced in the crafting system are Tempering and Masterworking. With tempering, you can add new affixes to your weapons at the Blacksmith, and with the Masterworking, you can push your gear even further.

In the endgame, when you get access to the Pit of Artificers, you can use the material found in there to make much more powerful weapons with Masterworking.

5) Helltides revamped

A new wave of powerful enemies is coming (Image via Blizzard)

With Diablo 4 Season 4, players will encounter Helltides in both Tier I and Tier II, making it much easier to get powerful gear and level up for players who don’t want to play the higher difficulty levels. Defeating Helltides will also upgrade your threat levels. Once you upgrade your threat level three times, you will be Hell Marked.

When Hell Marked, a powerful horde of enemies will spawn. This is when the Hellborn can summon.