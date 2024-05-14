A complete guide to the Pit of Artificers in Diablo 4 Season 4

The Pit of Artificers in Diablo 4 Season 4 is the latest endgame mode introduced with the 1.4.0 update. It's the most challenging activity in the game, requiring you to be Level 100 with an optimized build to have a chance at completing it. That said, you can undertake this challenge at any point after reaching World Tier 4, as it doesn't have a specific level requirement.

This guide covers everything you need to know about the Pit of Artificers in Diablo 4 Season 4, including how to unlock it and its rewards.

What is the Pit of Artificers?

Opening the portal to the Pit of Artificers in Diablo 4 Season 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment || LandAndWolfGaming/YouTube)

The Pit of Artificers in Diablo 4 Season 4 is a challenging game mode where you battle hordes of monsters with a 15-minute timer. Defeating them before the timer expires unlocks a portal to the final boss fight. Emerging victorious against this boss will grant you various rewards and unlock the next Tier.

There are 200 Tiers in the Pit of Artificers, with each Tier increasing the enemy level by one. It starts with Level 100 enemies at Tier 1 and ends with Level 300 monsters at Tier 200.

Dying during an attempt doesn't end the challenge. Instead, you receive a time penalty. The penalty starts at 30 seconds for the first death, 60 seconds for the second, and subsequent deaths will cost you 90 seconds.

When you defeat the final boss of a Tier with four to six minutes remaining, you not only skip the next Tier but also unlock an additional Tier. Furthermore, by defeating the final boss with six or more minutes remaining, you unlock two additional Tiers.

Also read: All new Uniques in Diablo 4 Season 4

How to unlock the Pit of Artificers in Diablo 4 Season 4?

You can unlock the portal to the Pit of Artificers by consuming Runeshards at the Obelisk in Cerrigar (Image via Blizzard Entertainment || LambAndWolfGaming/YouTube)

To unlock the Pit of Artificers in Diablo 4 Season 4, complete a Tier 46 Nightmare Dungeon. After completing this dungeon, you acquire a new material called Runeshards. After that, you can farm these by completing different endgame activities. Consuming them at the Obelisk in Cerrigar opens the portal to the Pit of Artificers.

Pit of Artificers rewards in Diablo 4 Season 4

The various rewards for completing Tiers in the Pit of Artificers (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Defeating the final bosses of a Tier will reward you with Masterworking Materials and a chance to obtain Stygian Stones. These stones are used for summoning Tormented Echoes, which are Level 200 variants of summonable bosses in Diablo 4. The amount of these rewards increases in tandem with the Tier levels in the Pit of Artificers.

Here are the different types of Masterworking Materials:

Obducite: It's required to Masterwork items from Rank 1 to 4. You acquire it by completing Tiers 1 to 29 in the Pit of Artificers.

It's required to Masterwork items from Rank 1 to 4. You acquire it by completing Tiers 1 to 29 in the Pit of Artificers. Ingolith: It's required to Masterwork items from Rank 5 to 8. You obtain it by completing Tiers 30 to 59.

It's required to Masterwork items from Rank 5 to 8. You obtain it by completing Tiers 30 to 59. Neathiron: It's required to Masterwork items from Rank 9 to 12. You acquire it from Tiers 60 and above.

Also read: Biggest Diablo 4 Season 4 changes