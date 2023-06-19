Melted Heart of Selig in Diablo 4: How to get, Unique effects, Affixes, and more

When it comes to amulets in Diablo 4, only a few are better alternatives than Melted Heart of Selig. This versatile equipment isn't restricted to a particular class, so you can utilize the item with whichever build you want. This makes it a great option since its usability doesn’t decrease if you change your build later in the game. Building this legendary amulet in the best possible fashion is important for maximum output.

As with any gear in the game, there are different aspects you need to worry about, including how to get this equipment in Diablo 4. Once you have added it to your inventory, you must choose the right skill set to improve the Melted Heart of Selig's output.

How to easily obtain the Melted Heart of Selig in Diablo 4

Like other unique equipment in the game, this amulet drops randomly in the Sanctuary. You must reach World 3 in Nightmare difficulty to unlock difficult raids and dungeons. You will also need to hope that one of the bosses you kill or a chest you open drops the amulet.

Melted Heart of Selig effects and affixes in Diablo 4

The primary use of this amulet is to generate resistance against all forms of damage. Its unique effect will allow you to survive longer, giving you a 30% maximum resource. Moreover, you will lose (3-6) resources instead of 1% of your life upon taking damage. When built correctly, it helps make your in-game builds more tenacious.

The Bone Breaker paragon works well with this amulet for Barbarians. It helps you to stun enemies for four seconds and secures 25% of your maximum health with fortify. Thanks to the Melted Heart of Selig’s unique effect, you will always have maximum health.

Icefall is another paragon that could work well with this amulet, as killing frozen enemies will convert 15% of your maximum health into a barrier.

The Blood Mist skill in Diablo 4 has amazing synergy with the Melted Heart of Selig and is a great skill to use with the Necromancer class, allowing you to become a mist while staying immune for three seconds. While your movement speed is nerfed by 20%, you periodically deal 2% damage and keep healing your lost health.

Despite being flexible to use, the effectiveness of this amulet is limited for certain classes. This is the only criticism associated with it, as it shines against the toughest enemies in every aspect.

