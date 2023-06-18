Ring of Starless Skies in Diablo 4: How to get, unique effects, affixes, and more

There are several unique items in Diablo 4 that can only be equipped by specific classes. These unique items can bolster the overall playstyle and some specific character builds of the classes they were built for. However, some of these can be utilized by all five selections, with a prominent example being the Ring of Starless Skies.

Locating this Unique Ring is no easy feat. Hence, this guide will examine how to increase your odds of finding this item.

How to easily get the Ring of Starless Skies in Diablo 4

The Ring of Starless Skies is a highly coveted item since it provides incredible bonuses and effects to whichever class you are playing as. Similar to other unique items in Diablo 4, the ring cannot be bought from a merchant or earned as a reward for completing a quest.

It can only be found randomly as loot from killing enemies and digging through the chests in Sanctuary. However, you will not be able to randomly stumble upon it immediately at the start of the game. In fact, finding it is impossible without finishing the campaign.

Before unique items such as The Ring of Starless Skies become available for you to find in Diablo 4, not only will you need to complete a playthrough, but your character must also reach level 50. Upon achieving these conditions, you will receive a Priority Quest called World Tier 3: Nightmare.

This quest will task you with clearing the Capstone Dungeon called Cathedral of Light, situated in Kyovahsad in the region of Fractured Peaks. Take note that the difficulty setting must be on World Tier 2 for this to be accessible.

Once you complete this dungeon, the level cap will be raised beyond 50, and unique items, such as the Ring of Starless Skies, will start dropping from enemies or chests around Sanctuary.

Be mindful that this is random, so you may or may not find it easily. If you want to increase the odds of stumbling across this ring, you can take on a harder challenge by clearing the next Capstone Dungeon that unlocks World Tier 4. This will further increase the chances of unique items randomly dropping.

Ring of Starless Skies effects and affixes in Diablo 4

The RIng of Starless Skies provides great bonuses regardless of which class you are using, and its unique effect is versatile and does not limit its usage to specific builds.

The unique effect of this item is as follows: Each consecutive Core Skill cast reduces the Resource cost of your next Core Skill by [X] percent to a maximum of 40 percent.

Aside from that, it also has the following affixes:

Equipment Affixes: +Lightning and Shadow Resistance

Affix 1: + All Stats

Affix 2: + Lucky Hit Chance

Affix 3: + Damage to Crowd-Controlled Enemies

Affix 4: + Core Skill Damage

The unique effect, coupled with the affixes that provide a wide range of benefits to your stats and your potential to deal damage, make the Ring of Starless Skies a sought-after item in Diablo 4. Check out this guide to learn why this ring works well with Sorcerers.

If you want to learn more about the other unique items for all classes in Diablo 4, take a look at this list.

