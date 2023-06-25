Will the Diablo 4 Season 1 Battle Pass cosmetics work for all classes?

With Season 1 of Diablo 4 just around the corner, the community is excited about the new content arriving with the Battle Pass. Although you will have to create an entirely new character to take part in seasonal activities, there's no question that a new season will bring some exciting quests and rewards in Blizzard Entertainment's latest release.

While players prepare to create a new character in the seasonal realm of Diablo 4, there has been some confusion about their class choice. However, Blizzard has recently cleared this doubt in Season 1, as explained in this article.

Diablo 4 Season 1 Battle Pass cosmetics to be usable by all classes

A few days ago, Diablo general manager Rod Ferguson cleared out many doubts on Twitter about the upcoming Season and the Battle Pass, mentioning that players will have to create an entirely new character to progress in the title's seasonal activities.

However, many new Diablo players did not take this news well, as building a new character seemed like a lot of work.

But Rod made it clear that taking part in seasonal activities was entirely up to the player's discretion as purchasing the Battle Pass is optional. Moreover, every player would still be able to play Diablo 4 without changes to their main character in the Eternal Realm.

Rod Fergusson @RodFergusson @slamscaper Diablo IV Battle Pass cosmetics are class agnostic so you earn them for all classes. @slamscaper Diablo IV Battle Pass cosmetics are class agnostic so you earn them for all classes.

Rod recently posted on Twitter again to clear a user's doubt as they asked about the Battle Pass cosmetics and if they would be usable by classes, unlike in the Eternal Realm. Rod confirmed that any cosmetics earned through the Seasonal Battle Pass are useable by all classes and not restricted to anyone in particular.

Moreover, it was also recently confirmed by Blizzard on Twitter that all Legendary and Unique items earned in Season 1 will carry over to the Eternal Realm's main character's inventory. Hence, players would be able to continue the game with their seasonal character and the Legendary and Unique items from Season 1 without any issues.

Recently, Blizzard Entertainment's staff have been active on Twitter to clear players' doubts and share new information about the upcoming Diablo 4 Season 1 and Battle Pass.

We now have to wait for the release of Season 1, which has a tentative window of mid to late July 2023.

Poll : 0 votes