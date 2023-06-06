How to easily beat Andariel in Diablo 4

Andariel, Maiden of Anguish, is Act 4’s final boss in Diablo 4. It is an incredibly short chapter, but it culminates with the familiar Diablo 2 boss returning for another round. One of the Lesser Evils of Hell, this boss is slow moving, but hits incredibly hard. Fought in a vast, open desert at night, she might be difficult, but she can be overcome.

While Andariel, Maiden of Anguish, is a difficult boss, she’s not impossible to beat. Be aware of powerful strikes, hellfire, and devastating melee strikes. If you need assistance with this Diablo 4 boss, look no further.

How to defeat Andariel, Maiden of Anguish in Diablo 4

One of the best things to use against Andariel, if possible in Diablo 4, is a piece of gear that grants +1 Evade Charge. It’s not mandatory, but she has a lot of far-reaching strikes. Getting out of the way in a pinch is so useful.

Andariel starts the fight incredibly slow, as she’s chained down. She has a few important attacks to be aware of, and they all hit hard. Having more than the default 4 potion charges will go a long way in this battle.

One of her primary attacks is a line of spell damage that streaks across the ground in red lines. This blast of color across the sand will then turn into a fire after a brief delay. It’s easy to avoid, and you should. Like most bosses, this is going to devastate your hp during this Diablo 4 boss fight.

The other important thing to keep an eye out for is the shackles. Occasionally, you’ll see objects with an aura around them pop up. If you get too close, you get bound to the idol and are stuck until you break it.

You can easily keep out of the way of these, but if you get stuck somehow, just destroy it, especially if Andariel is coming. You don’t want to be trapped when she uses one of her horizontal or vertical strikes. In the later phases, she also swings in a wide arc in front of her.

After some time has passed, the Maiden of Anguish will break free of her chains, and now she can teleport around the map and move more freely. At this point, she’ll start using her powerful melee strikes.

If you’re feeling particularly squishy, having a piece of gear or Legendary Affix that creates a barrier when hit can do a lot to help you stay alive in this Diablo 4 boss fight. She’s not an especially challenging fight as long as you stay out of her line of attack.

Thankfully, while Andariel can be fast and explosive in her damage, she’s easily defeated in Diablo 4. In my experience, my minions did the heavy lifting as a Necromancer. Even with that, she’s going to hit very hard. Once you complete this fight, you can ride off into the distance since you now have a mount.

