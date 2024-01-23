All Diablo 4 Season 3 battle pass rewards and how to unlock them

Diablo 4 Season 3 battle pass unlocks later today once the Season of the Construct officially begins. This means players will have both tracks to complete: the free and premium tracks, each with their own handy rewards. From cosmetics for all five classes, emotes, mounts, titles, new town portals, and more, there’s so much to unlock in this current season.

Players will have several months to grind out this battle pass, just like the previous events. The Season 3 battle pass enthusiasts have until April 2024 to get all of the items if that’s what they wish to do. Here’s everything you need to know about these rewards.

All Diablo 4 Season 3 battle pass rewards for free track

For players who don’t want to invest extra money, the Diablo 4 Season 3 battle pass still has a free track. While we don’t have the confirmed rewards just yet, we will update this once we do.

Once Season of the Construct starts later today (January 23, 2024), players will officially begin to start grinding through the battle pass, and begin unlocking the rewards found below. Here is everything you can get for free:

20x Smoldering Ashes

5x Armor Transmog Pieces

5x Weapon Transmogs

1x Mount Trophy

1x Title

1x Town Portal

All Diablo 4 Season 3 battle pass rewards for Premium track

There are some amazing mount armors available this season (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

If you want to invest a little extra money and unlock some really cool rewards, the Diablo 4 Season 3 battle pass also has a Premium track. It has an absolute slew of amazing cosmetics, and you can even pay to skip the first 20 tiers. This is mostly for people who simply don’t have the time or don’t want to grind all the items.

Unfortunately, the Battle Pass has not launched as of this writing, so we do not have all the specifics. Once it has, we will revisit this and update it with all the rewards that you can possibly unlock throughout the battle pass and what level they are found at. Here’s everything you can farm:

All Free Tier rewards

10x Armor Transmog Pieces

21x Weapon Transmogs

2x Headstones

10x Emotes

2x Mounts

2x Mount Armors

5x Mount Trophies

2x Titles

700 Platinum

2x Town Portals

20x Tier Skips (Gained with Accelerated Battle Pass)

1x Emote (Gained with Accelerated Battle Pass)

Diablo 4 Season 3 battle pass price

The Diablo 4 Season 3 battle pass price isn’t exceptionally expensive. While the first battle pass was found to be quite disappointing, fans are hopeful this one won’t go the same way in Season 3.

The baseline price for the battle pass is $10 USD. However, you can also pay for the Premium Battle Pass, which comes with 20-tier skips and an exclusive emote. This is far more expensive, clocking in at $25 USD.

How to unlock rewards in Diablo 4 Season 3 battle pass

It’s straightforward to earn rewards in the Diablo 4 Season 3 battle pass. This is done by earning Favor - which is gained by killing enemies and completing quests. Whether they are side quests or the main story campaign, these all build your Favor, which gives you levels in the Battle Pass.

You can also spend real money to grind through the battle pass for 200 Platinum a level. However, some of these rewards - the Smoldering Ashes, which are used in this season’s content, cannot be bought. These are gated by level to prevent players from buying their way to power.

The Season 3 battle pass unlocks when the next season does, which is January 23, 2024. It will run until April 2024, when players will likely begin the next season of content.