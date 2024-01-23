Diablo 4 Season 3 start time for all regions - When does Season of the Construct begin?

The Diablo 4 Season 3 start time is something fans worldwide are eager to know, as its latest update drops today. The latest season, dubbed Season of The Construct, also drops with a big balance patch that will shake up the build meta for all classes. Thanks to a larger focus on long-requested quality-of-life features, Diablo 4 Season 3 is also the best time to start playing the game if you haven't yet.

Season of The Construct is shaping up to be the most substantial update in terms of the sheer amount of seasonal content. Alongside new areas and a brand-new dungeon type to try out your new builds, Season 3 will bring the exciting new Seneschal companion, which might become a persistent feature for the core game if it lives up to the hype.

This article provides the Diablo 4 Season 3 start time for all regions.

Diablo 4 Season 3 start time for all regions: When will you get to play the new update?

Expand Tweet

The Diablo 4 Season 3 start time is slated to be 10 am PT on the launch day, that is, January 23, 2024.

The launch might be delayed by a few minutes for technical reasons; nevertheless, it is planned for a global release. In other words, the start time will be roughly the same for fans across all regions where the game is available.

Here are the different Diablo 4 Season 3 start times based on server region:

North America - 10 am PT (12 pm CT, 1 pm ET) on January 23

Europe - 7 pm CET (6 pm GMT) on January 23

Asia - 11:30 pm IST on January 23 (3 am JST on January 24)

The download size is currently not known, but it is estimated to be bigger than the previous seasonal updates. For reference, Season of The Malignant had a file size of approximately 10 GB.

Alongside its new seasonal content and uniques to juice up your builds, patch 1.3.0 will improve WASD movement and an extra stash tab, making life in the sanctuary much easier.

Like previous seasons, Season of the Construct will be free for those who already own Diablo 4. However, it will come front-loaded with a battle-pass that has both free and premium tracks and, of course, new cosmetics to purchase.

Eager to get started with Season 3? Here are five builds you can try out with the balance changes brought by patch 1.3.0.