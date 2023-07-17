Will the Blood Knight come to Diablo 4?

The Blood Knight is a new class announced for Diablo Immortal, but fans have already started wondering if it will also be included in Diablo 4. Currently, there's no confirmation of this class making it to the game. Also, considering that it's just made its debut in the franchise, there is a possibility that it may arrive in the Sanctuary at some point, but that remains uncertain for now.

The game has five classes as of now, and each has its own strengths and weaknesses. With the Season of the Malignant going live in over three days, it will be interesting to see how the new changes affect the current in-game meta. Having said that, here's everything players need to know about the Diablo 4 Blood Knight.

Is the Diablo 4 Blood Knight a viable class option?

It would be wrong to say that the Diablo 4 Blood Knight isn't a viable class option. However, it's a class that won't be coming to the game anytime soon. The Blood Knight just went live for Diablo Immortal, as announced in the latest dev stream, where Blizzard revealed new information about Sesaon of the Malignant.

Based on what the developer had to say, they have not planned any major class release for Blizzard's brand new action role-playing game (RPG) soon. Moreover, considering that they take their time releasing a new character class, it might be some time before the Diablo 4 Blood Knight turns into reality.

When it comes to classes driven by damage, the game does have plenty of them. All five classes can impose considerable amounts of damage with the right build. However, when it comes to supporting roles, there isn't a class that solely focuses on this healing.

The Blood Knight in Diablo Immortal (Image via Blizzard)

So if there's a new class that Blizzard has planned for their latest RPG, it will probably be a healer of some sort. This is purely speculation for now, and fans will have to wait to see what the future holds for the game concerning new classes.

Considering that Blizzard will be following a seasonal storyline model starting from Season of the Malignant, there's a high chance they'll tease an upcoming class via the storyline itself. While it's not happening in the very first season, there's no saying whether or not it'll happen in the seasons that are scheduled to take place after this one.

To conclude, the Diablo 4 Blood Knight is not present at the moment. But considering that it's been added to one of the games in the franchise, it might come to Blizzard's newest RPG sometime in the future.