The Book of Lorath hints at a possible new class in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 is bolstered by rich lore and robust gameplay elements that offer players a rewarding experience. The game comprises five distinct classes, including Rogue, Necromancer, Druid, Barbarian, and Sorcerer, each of which have numerous skills and abilities. Players are, however, on the lookout for a possible new class to be added to Diablo 4.

An avid fan has spotted an excerpt from the Book of Lorath which mentions a faction or clan named Blood Knights. This has ignited hope of a possible new class to be added to the game. It should be noted that this is merely speculation at the time of writing this article.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers regarding Diablo 4.

Which new class is the Book of Lorath hinting at in Diablo 4?

Based on a Reddit post by a Diablo 4 fan named Thunderclaww, the excerpt hints at Blood Knights being a new possible class. This information should be taken with a grain of salt since there has been no official confirmation on the same.

The page, titled Crown and Fang of Fernam, delves into the story of a lord ruling over Gea Kul, who is fascinated by the concept of immortality. This leads him to relentlessly research the subject with the help of scholars and mages. His obsession with immortality acts as a precursor to capturing a vampire.

This vampire manages to flee the captivity and ravages everything, killing the lord and many others in the process while leaving only one injured survivor, Fernam. A mage resorts to a dark ritual to heal him, but Fernam becomes a Blood Knight. The excerpt then describes how this ritual becomes the basis of creating more Blood Knights.

However, this theory has received a mixed reception as some consider it to be a scrapped concept while others are of the opinion that it might clash with the Blood build of the Necromancer class.

One Diablo 4 fan had the following to say about Blood Knights on Reddit:

“I sincerely hope this turns out of to be true. The blood knight sounds kinda cool but also why? I mean there's a whole set of blood skills on the necro already. Why immediately overlap with that as your first added class?”

There were rumors last month of a Blood Knight class being added to Diablo Immortal based on a datamine leak. Some are speculating that either this class will be added to the mobile game or there could be a crossover between Diablo Immortal and Diablo 4.

The latest action RPG from Blizzard has not disappointed. The action is non-stop, and the gameplay is incredible. Whether playing hardcore or casual, there's plenty to do.

Until there is official confirmation or news from Blizzard Entertainment regarding this new class, players can try out various builds using the existing classes and leverage the intricate systems to enhance it in many ways. Those new to the series can check out this article outlining the 10 best tips and tricks for beginners for a head start.

