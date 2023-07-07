Blood Knight in Diablo Immortal: Release date, abilities, and more

Diablo Immortal is getting a new class for the first time in 10 years in the form of Blood Knight, which is more like a vampire but has some additional abilities. This character was announced during the recent livestream. Given that it is a new class, one can assume it will be more powerful than other classes at launch. It will be interesting to see how this character will be perceived by players.

Classes are an important aspect in games like Diablo Immortal. Each has a unique playstyle and is suited to handle bosses and groups of enemies differently. With that said, here are some details about Blood Knight, as revealed during the Diablo live stream.

Diablo Immortal Blood Knight release date and other details

Blood Knight is set to go live in Diablo Immortal on July 13 and will be available to all players. They will be able to play as a Blood Knight straight out of the gate without paying any money. There will also be an event where existing players can revert from their current class to the Blood Knight free of cost.

An event called Crimson Plains will allow players to try out the different builds for the Blood Knight in Diablo Immortal without committing to the class.

All Diablo Immortal Blood Knight abilities

Diablo Immortal @DiabloImmortal New blood is coming to Diablo Immortal. Are you ready? 🩸 New blood is coming to Diablo Immortal. Are you ready? 🩸 https://t.co/fdfwvcszpV

Based on the information revealed in the live stream, Blood Knight is set to have a specific set of abilities. These include:

Ravage: With this ability, the Blood Knight can throw a blood lance that impales the enemy.

With this ability, the Blood Knight can throw a blood lance that impales the enemy. Shadow's Edge This is a two-pronged ability. For enemies in the melee range, the Blood Knight will stab the enemy with a dagger. For enemies that are farther away, the character will throw a dagger that can stab the enemy.

This is a two-pronged ability. For enemies in the melee range, the Blood Knight will stab the enemy with a dagger. For enemies that are farther away, the character will throw a dagger that can stab the enemy. Abomination: This is a passive that activates automatically. After players have filled a bar, the Blood Knight will transform into a bigger monstrosity and have access to two basic abilities. The first one will allow the Blood Knight to slash at the enemy, while the other is a three-hit combo ending with an aerial strike that stuns the enemy.

This is a passive that activates automatically. After players have filled a bar, the Blood Knight will transform into a bigger monstrosity and have access to two basic abilities. The first one will allow the Blood Knight to slash at the enemy, while the other is a three-hit combo ending with an aerial strike that stuns the enemy. Ultimate: Ultimate, like the Abomination, is a combo attack that stuns the enemy.

The Blood Knight is a melee-based class with multiple legendary essences that will allow players to modify the damage output of all their abilities in multiple ways.

