5 major game announcements expected at Gamescom 2023

Gamescom, the largest live event in the world of video games, is set to kick off from August 23 until August 27. Throughout this time frame, the event is expected to unveil an extensive array of announcements and information. Alongside Remedy Entertainment's presentation of their ambitious horror sequel, Alan Wake 2, gamers can anticipate a host of other significant updates.

Given the heightened excitement surrounding Gamescom 2023, there are potentially exciting opportunities for the revelation of long-awaited games hotly anticipated by the gaming community.

This article introduces five major games that could potentially be revealed during Gamescom 2023.

Resident Evil 9 and four games that might potentially be unveiled during Gamescom 2023

1) GTA 6

When considering significant reveals, there's one game that consistently stands out in terms of popularity — GTA 6. It has been the subject of speculation, and with time, the excitement among enthusiasts continues to escalate. There's a possibility that Rockstar will seize the spotlight at this year's Gamerscom by at least offering a hint of the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6.

The development of the sixth installment is currently in progress, with no news available about its release. Speculation is circulating about GTA 6 incorporating groundbreaking gameplay features and boasting the largest map ever seen in a GTA game.

If Rockstar reveals GTA 6 during this year's Gamescom, it will stand as the most significant announcement of 2023.

2) Silent Hill projects

Recently, there have been reports circulating that Konami is preparing to unveil the official launch date for the highly anticipated remake of the psychological horror game Silent Hill 2. This information was initially disclosed by well-known insider Dusk Golem.

Their leaks also encompassed details about two other projects within the Silent Hill franchise, namely Silent Hill Ascension and Silent Hill Townfall. Impressively, Dusk Golem's leaked information proved accurate. A few days after these revelations, Konami proceeded to release the trailer for Silent Hill Ascension.

However, Silent Hill Townfall remains shrouded in mystery, with no definitive news emerging about its release date. Furthermore, gamers have been presented with just a single announcement trailer regarding the remake of Silent Hill 2. In addition to this, there have been no unveilings of gameplay or any precise information pertaining to the launch date.

However, the Silent Hill landscape could potentially undergo a change, as Konami might choose to share some updates during Gamescom 2023 regarding their forthcoming projects. These updates could potentially encompass information about Silent Hill-related developments, including a mention of Silent Hill f.

3) Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater

The remake of Metal Gear Solid 3 was unveiled during this year's PlayStation showcase. Accompanied by a short yet impactful teaser, the reveal provided a glimpse of an ominous setting inhabited by lethal predators, suggesting an emphasis on intense, action-packed survival gameplay. The teaser concludes by featuring Snake, one of the most celebrated protagonists in the history of gaming.

The development of the game is a collaborative effort between Konami and Virtuos. Apart from the short teaser, there is no available information regarding the project. The upcoming title will be playable on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Konami may unveil a gameplay trailer or share updates related to the Metal Gear project during Gamescom 2023. Metal Gear Solid 3 stands as a pinnacle among action games from the PS2 era, contributing to Kojima's status as a legendary video game developer.

4) Resident Evil projects

Another significant announcement that gamers could possibly receive is the highly anticipated survival horror game Resident Evil 9. Following the success of both Village and the Resident Evil 4 remake, the moment has come for Capcom to unveil the upcoming mainline addition to the Resident Evil franchise.

Additionally, there's a possibility that the publisher might also reveal another remake title, potentially either Resident Evil 5 or the much-requested survival horror classic Code Veronica.

Given the conclusion of the Rose DLC, fans are discussing the potential survival of Ethan Winters. Moreover, the DLC has unveiled a heightened standard of survival horror mechanics, possibly hinting at the direction the series could take.

5) Wolverine

While Insomniac Games is currently focused on the release of Spider-Man 2, there's a chance that the developer could utilize the Gamescom 2023 event to unveil information about Wolverine. This particular project from Insomniac is the most mysterious yet, with gamers having been given only a brief teaser.

It provides a glimpse of a bar scene containing several bodies lying around, potentially alluding to the havoc unleashed by Wolverine.

With this year's Gamescom expected to unveil significant revelations, there's a possibility that the fan-favorite character might enter the spotlight as well. If Marvel and Insomniac opt to release specific updates, there's a chance that Wolverine might stand out as one of the major highlights of Gamescom 2023.