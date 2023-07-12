All upcoming Marvel games, from Spider-Man 2 to Black Panther

Marvel has a deep understanding of the type of superhero content that captivates audiences. The company has provided fans with several hit superhero films and series over the years. This same level of dedication is clearly visible in its efforts within the gaming industry. Through its partnership with Insomniac Games, the entertainment giant has successfully created a spectacular Spider-Man game with an engaging narrative.

Currently, Marvel is preparing for the release of multiple superhero games, showcasing their commitment to the gaming sector. The company has formed partnerships with renowned game development studios known for creating successful titles in the past. The lineup consists of the most mysterious project, Wolverine, and two confirmed projects developed by EA, Ironman and Black Panther.

This article provides details about the confirmed Marvel games that will be released in the future.

Spider-Man 2, Black Panther, and other confirmed Marvel games

1) Spider-Man 2

Insomniac Games, the studio behind the Spider-Man series, is expanding the franchise with its upcoming game, Spider-Man 2, which features both Peter Parker and Miles Morales. The gameplay trailer showed Peter wearing the Symbiote suit and displaying impressive combat abilities.

This highly anticipated title will not only showcase these beloved protagonists but also introduce other iconic characters from the Marvel universe. Notably, Venom, Kraven the Hunter, and the Lizard will serve as the primary enemies in the game.

Based on the gameplay trailer, it is evident that Insomniac Games is putting in significant efforts to enhance both the narrative and the gameplay mechanics.

There are also rumors circulating that the upcoming Spider-Man game will feature some horror elements. These speculations arise from the potential consequences of the Venom symbiote, which include inducing sinister hallucinations and compelling its hosts to commit acts of violence and brutality. If these rumors turn out to be true, they would be an incredible addition to the game.

2) Iron Man

EA Motive, the studio responsible for the horror spectacle, Dead Space Remake, has formed a partnership with Marvel to develop an upcoming Iron Man game. The title is currently in the works, and no specific details have been disclosed. According to EA, the upcoming release will offer a single-player, thrilling gameplay experience.

The Iron Man game will be presented in a third-person perspective, allowing players to delve into the life of Tony Stark. The title aims to provide an immersive narrative that allows players to truly embody the persona of Iron Man. The gameplay mechanics are uncertain, but players can anticipate an exhilarating and groundbreaking experience akin to that of the Dead Space remake.

In terms of gameplay aspects, the Dead Space remake introduced a range of distinctive mechanics. Although not completely, players can anticipate a comparable level of implementation in the Iron Man title.

Given Tony Stark’s passion for technology, it is possible that EA will deliver an engaging gameplay experience that combines elements of science fiction and superhero action-adventure storytelling.

3) Black Panther

EA’s Cliffhanger Games is currently in the process of developing an action-adventure title based on Black Panther. This exciting project is being developed in collaboration with Marvel. The game is expected to deliver an incredibly thrilling and combat-oriented experience.

EA confirmed this news, but no specific details were disclosed. As per the company's website, the developers are diligently working on creating an authentic Wakanda setting, offering players the most immersive and narrative-rich gaming experience they have ever encountered.

4) Wolverine

A Wolverine game is currently in development by Insomniac Games, the same studio behind the highly acclaimed Spider-Man series. It stands as the most mysterious superhero game project at present.

Despite the release of a brief teaser, little is known about the game. It will be a PlayStation 5 exclusive title, and given Wolverine’s brutal and aggressive nature, the gameplay is expected to be intense and action-packed.

5) Marvel and Skydance New Media project

Marvel has partnered with Skydance New Media, a renowned game development company known for its action movies.

Skydance New Media, led by Amy Henning has also worked with Naughty Dog and impressed fans with the Uncharted series. The developer is currently working on an untitled action-adventure Marvel game. Although only a brief teaser has been released, fans are eagerly awaiting the full trailer or any news related to its development.

The short teaser features Black Panther and Captain America as the main characters, hinting at an action-packed game. It provides glimpses of the four playable characters, suggesting that the title could offer a unique narrative.

It will be fascinating to see how Skydance New Media elevates the action formula to deliver a narrative-driven, action-adventure gameplay experience.

