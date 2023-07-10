EA announces Black Panther game, second Marvel title after Iron Man

Black Panther has been announced to be in development at EA. This will surprise Marvel fans as they are already excited about the upcoming Spiderman 2 title. While many were expecting some news about the long-awaited Wolverine game, this news is equally welcoming. Furthermore, this new game is being developed by a new studio named Cliffhanger Games.

This project is led by Kevin Stephens, the head of this newly formed studio. The team comprises talented individuals who have previously worked on great games like God of War, Halo, and Call of Duty.

Everything to know about the new Black Panther game

Single Player fans can rejoice as this Black Panther game is set to be a third-person, story-driven adventure that will predominantly be a single-player title. It has been developed in association with Marvel Games.

This is exciting news, but fans must note that the game is still in the very nascent stages. Stephens said the following about this game:

"We want our game to enable players to feel what it’s like to be worthy of the Black Panther mantle in unique, story-driven ways, and we want Cliffhanger Games to empower everyone on our team as we collaborate to bring this amazing world to life"

He further mentioned:

"We’re still early in development with a long road ahead, but we know the foundation to any great story is to build an experienced team with diverse voices and perspectives and that’s what we want to build, especially with a superhero as important as Black Panther."

Which are the other Marvel Games currently in development?

It is a great time to be a Marvel fan as players are awaiting the arrival of Spiderman 2 and some other great games on the horizon. The most prominent being Marvel’s Wolverine which was announced back in 2021.

Another exciting game is Iron Man from EA’s own Motive Studio, which delivered a major hit this year in the form of Dead Space remake. Another most awaited Marvel game is led by Amy Hennig.

Amy is known for her work on the popular Uncharted series, and this new Marvel game is under development by Skydance Media. The only details known about this title are that players will be given control of Captain Rogers (in his early career days) along with Black Panther, Nanali, and Gabriel Jones.

As for this newly announced game, one can expect one of the greatest renditions of Wakanda and a robust story, a sentiment which is echoed by Kevin Stephens in this announcement.

