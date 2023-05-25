5 best announcements from the PlayStation Showcase 2023

The latest PlayStation Showcase 2023 surprised fans in more ways than one. From brand-new game reveals to novel hardware, this one-hour livestream catered to nearly every fan under the sun. Not every prediction or speculation turned out accurate; however, there were some amazing announcements that players are still reeling from. Some were expected, such as the debut of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 gameplay.

Others came straight out of left field to shock and surprise. With over a dozen games announced, let's look at some of the most hype reveals from the showcase.

These are the five most exciting announcements from PlayStation Showcase May 2023

1) Alan Wake 2 debut gameplay

First revealed at The Game Awards 2021, fans were beyond excited to learn of a true successor to 2010's iconic Alan Wake. Now, we get our first look at gameplay at the PlayStation Showcase. In short, this looks to be a return to form for the survival horror series.

Players step back into the shoes of horror novelist Alan Wake as he is trapped inside a terrifying world. As for the real world, Bright Falls is haunted by a string of occult murders, which must be investigated alongside new co-protagonist Saga Anderson. With a new series of supernatural threats to battle, can the duo escape the nightmare?

Alan Wake 2 arrives on PlayStation 5 on October 17, 2023. It will also be available on Xbox Series X|S and PC (via Epic Games Store).

2) Dragon's Dogma 2 debut gameplay

Another previously announced game, Capcom's underrated gem has risen once again. The Arisen is back to save the world from the chaos of the evil Dragon. Command a series of new Pawns to do your bidding as you fight monster threats around the open world.

The hack & slash combat and the modular magic system that the original was known for return. Throw in new enemy variety and detailed graphics thanks to RE Engine, and this new adventure is bound to garner attention until release. Unfortunately, Capcom has not announced a definitive release date for Dragon's Dogma 2 yet.

That said, it is expected to launch on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X}S.

3) The Talos Principle 2

Back in 2014, Serious Sam developer Croteam released The Talos Principle. A far cry from the old-school hardcore FPS design the studio is known for, it was a challenging puzzle game rooted in philosophy and existentialism. Now the successor aims to double down on that. Set in a world after humanity has gone extinct, take on the role of an Android tasked with unearthing the secrets of this strange new realm.

The developers promise to have expanded upon everything that made the original great. As such, expect challenging brainteasers to solve with new mechanics and mind-bending solutions. The worlds are also more expansive and detailed, thanks to modern graphics tech. Expect to discover new secrets and optional puzzles that breathe new life into this underrated genre.

The Talos Principle 2 will arrive in 2023 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

4) Ghostrunner 2

A surprise reveal from the PlayStation Showcase, Ghostrunner 2 takes the original's ideas to new heights. Set after the fall of Dharma Tower's Keymaster, a new AI cult has risen amidst the cyberpunk dystopia on its outskirts. As such, the new threats must be dealt with using new tech.

This includes a bike that can be used for traversal around the sandbox levels. However, the crunchy melee action the original was known for has evolved. New powers and skills help players cause carnage like never before. Be wary, though, as the challenge posed is equally stiff.

Ghostrunner aims for a 2023 release on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

5) Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

By far the most shocking entry on this list, developer Konami has made many fans happy with this reveal. Acting as a remake of the beloved 2004 original, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater brings Snake's iconic PlayStation 2 adventure to a new modern audience.

Built from the ground up for modern hardware, it aims to deliver an authentic stealth-action experience that should live up to fan expectations. However, not much else is known thus far since the project is still in development. In addition to PlayStation 5, it will also be coming to Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Missed out on the showcase? Check out everything that was revealed in the livestream.

