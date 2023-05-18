Epic Games Store Mega Sale: Start date, titles, and more

Epic Games Store is known for giving away free games every weekend. Although some of the titles that it gives away aren't that popular, those like Control and even Death Stranding are offered absolutely free of cost from time to time. Apart from that, the platform is also known for the massive discounts on certain games, especially during the Mega Sale.

Gaming as a hobby can get very expensive, and not everyone can afford to buy major titles at full price. Keeping that in mind, instances like the Epic Games Store Mega Sale are times when everyone can purchase the title that they've been waiting to get their hands on.

Major titles receive hefty discounts during the Epic Games Store Mega Sale

Epic Games Store @EpicGames



Save big on titles like Saints Row, Crime Boss, FIFA 23, and more!



More: The Vault is open, and you know what that means: the Epic MEGA Sale is BACKSave big on titles like Saints Row, Crime Boss, FIFA 23, and more!More: epic.gm/mega-sale-2023 The Vault is open, and you know what that means: the Epic MEGA Sale is BACK 🔓Save big on titles like Saints Row, Crime Boss, FIFA 23, and more! More: epic.gm/mega-sale-2023 https://t.co/FrhKWqANag

The Epic Games Store Mega Sale that started today will be active till June 15. Over the period of these few days, you will be able to purchase some really amazing titles at dirt cheap prices. For starters, FIFA 23 Standard Edition is available at a 70% discount.

Apart from that you will be able to purchase Far Cry 6 at a wopping 75% discount as well. Barring these two titles, Crime Boss: Rockay City and Saints Row are available at a discount of 20% and 55%, respectively.

There's also a 25% discount coupon that players will be able to use on select titles during the course of the Epic Games Store Mega Sale. Unfortunately, this discount coupon cannot be used with any other game that's being sold at a discounted price already.

To top it off, there's a small Epic Rewards incentive as well. For every purchase that you make on the platform, you will receive 5% of that amount as credit that you can use later on.

Epic Games Store @EpicGames



To kick things off, we’re giving you Death Stranding Standard Edition for FREE this week! Your mission is to deliver hope to humanity by connecting the last survivors of a decimated America. Sounds easy, right?To kick things off, we’re giving you Death Stranding Standard Edition for FREE this week! epic.gm/utx Your mission is to deliver hope to humanity by connecting the last survivors of a decimated America. Sounds easy, right?To kick things off, we’re giving you Death Stranding Standard Edition for FREE this week! epic.gm/utx https://t.co/ivAyXswdOc

However, you will be able to access this credit only after the 14-day refund window has elapsed. Furthermore, once you've received these bonus credits, you will have 25 months to spend them all before they expire.

And if that wasn't interesting enough, a new game will be given away for free every week during the Mega Sale. This week, you can claim Death Stranding Standard Edition. Don't miss out on these deals because there's no saying when they'll be available again.

Poll : 0 votes