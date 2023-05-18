How to claim Death Stranding Standard Edition for free on Epic Games Store

Death Stranding is the next title that is available for free on the Epic Games Store, which is known to hand out free games every weekend. While the titles that are given away for free are mostly smaller and lesser popular, every now and then the a very popular offering is available at no cost to players. Designed by Hideo Kojima and published by 505 Games, this title wasn't that popular when it was released, but slowly climbed through the ranks as the days went by.

The overall premise of Death Stranding is fairly simple. Players live in a post-apocalyptic Earth and are tasked with supplying isolated colonies with essential cargo.

Death Stranding makes a comeback to the Epic Games Store

This isn't the first time Death Stranding has been made available on the Epic Games Store. Back in December last year, it was for free for only 24 hours. With that said, this time the title will be free for a whole week. It's rather interesting to see it made available at no cost at this point, because the Summer Game Fest is approaching soon and more information about the sequel might be released during it.

To claim this game, follow the steps given below:

Download and install Epic Games Store on your PC/laptop. After you've done that, log into your Epic account. Since the game is free at this time, it should be visible on your Discover screen. Click on Death Stranding and on the subsequent page that opens, click on the Purchase button on the right side of your screen. On the next screen you will have to confirm your order, but you won't have to pay anything. Follow the onscreen instructions and then click on the Place Order button. Once this is done, you will be taken to the home screen, and the game will be added to your library.

Given that it's a fairly popular title, a lot of people around the world might end up claiming the game this time, especially those who missed out on it the last time.

There's another mystery game that is set to go live next week. It'll be interesting to see what title that could be. Apart from this, the Epic Games Mega Sale has also gone live. You will be able to purchase games at some really heavy discounts over the next couple of days, so make use of the offer while it lasts!

