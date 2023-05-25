PlayStation Showcase 2023: All reveals, trailers, indie titles, and more

The hotly-anticipated PlayStation Showcase 2023 finally took place less than a day ago. Players around the world got to witness trailers for a number of exciting AAA and indie titles, along with everything in between. While Spider-Man 2 was the highlight of the show, the event also featured confirmation of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, a new title from GRIS' makers, and plenty more.

The PlayStation Showcase 2023 took place on Wednesday, May 24, at 1 am Pacific Time / 9 pm British Time. The entire event was livestreamed, with players able to catch the same worldwide on the official YouTube and Twitch channels for PlayStation. The showcase lasted a little over an hour.

The event had plenty of major showcases, and this article provides an overview.

Spider-Man 2 gameplay trailer features Symbiote Suit, Spidey action, and Kraven the Hunter

As expected, the PlayStation Showcase 2023 concluded with an extended look at the upcoming title from Insomniac Games. Fans are eagerly waiting for Spider-Man 2, and the latest trailer adds more to the hype surrounding it. For the first time, they got to see the Symbiote Suit in action.

No concrete release date was revealed, with the game being slated for Fall 2023.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater officially confirmed

The rumor wheels have been churning over this remake for some time now. Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater was officially announced at the recently concluded PlayStation Showcase with a two-minute trailer featuring the iconic character. It will be exclusively arriving on PS5.

Assassin's Creed Mirage receives another trailer, revealing the release date

Ubisoft said it was going back to the franchise's roots, and they seem to be following up on this promise with Assassin's Creed Mirage. The clip showcased Basim, the playable character, in action around Baghdad, quickly dispatching targets, parkouring through the cityscape, and weaving his way through crowds.

The game will be released on October 12, 2023. Players can choose to pre-order the title right now.

Alan Wake 2 release date revealed

The hotly-anticipated Alan Wake 2 was featured at the PlayStation Showcase 2023. It is slated to arrive on PS5 and PC on October 17. A new playable character was featured for the sequel, investigating a series of murders.

Marathon officially announced

Coming from Destiny 2's Bungie, Marathon was announced at the PlayStation Showcase 2023. The color palette is vibrant, and players will be eager to learn more about the sci-fi PvP title in the near future.

The official blog post stated that the title will be available for PS5 and PC "with full cross-play and cross-save."

Phantom Blade Zero will arrive with fast-paced action

One of the most exciting reveals at PlayStation Showcase 2023, Phantom Blade Zero is an upcoming title from S-GAME that will arrive on PS5. The action RPG features an art style with darker tones. The gameplay is fast-paced and blends "Chinese martial arts with steampunk."

Ghostrunner 2 is arriving in 2023

Coming from 5050 Games and One More Level, Ghostrunner 2 was featured in all its glory at the PlayStation Showcase 2023. The fast-paced slashing action was on full display, and players can expect to dive into the cyberpunk fun later this year.

Other PlayStation Showcase 2023 announcements

Destiny 2 The Final Shape: PlayStation Showcase 2023 featured a teaser trailer containing the beloved Cayde and Ikora Rey.

PlayStation Showcase 2023 featured a teaser trailer containing the beloved Cayde and Ikora Rey. Fairgame$: Haven Studios is working on a heist-based title where players will rob the rich. The game will be available on PS5 and PC.

Haven Studios is working on a heist-based title where players will rob the rich. The game will be available on PS5 and PC. The Talos Principle 2: The hotly-anticipated sequel will arrive on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in 2023.

The hotly-anticipated sequel will arrive on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in 2023. Street Fighter 6: PlayStation Showcase 2023 featured a trailer revealing the title's story mode.

PlayStation Showcase 2023 featured a trailer revealing the title's story mode. Dragon's Dogma: The exciting sequel was finally announced.

The exciting sequel was finally announced. Final Fantasy XVI: Official story trailer was showcased before its release next month.

Official story trailer was showcased before its release next month. Foamstars: Arriving on PS4 and PS5, this Splatoon-like title was revealed at the recent event.

Arriving on PS4 and PS5, this Splatoon-like title was revealed at the recent event. Helldivers 2: The co-op shooter will be a sequel to the 2015 title and is arriving later this year on PS5 and PC.

The co-op shooter will be a sequel to the 2015 title and is arriving later this year on PS5 and PC. Neva: Coming from GRIS creators, the colorful indie title will arrive in 2024.

Coming from GRIS creators, the colorful indie title will arrive in 2024. Cat Quest: Pirates of the Purribean: Another 2024 title that seems bright and fun, with a lot of action involving a cat.

Another 2024 title that seems bright and fun, with a lot of action involving a cat. Towers of Aghasba: A Breath of the Wild-esque title coming in 2024.

A Breath of the Wild-esque title coming in 2024. Revenant Hill: A side-scrolling platformer coming to PS4 and PS5.

A side-scrolling platformer coming to PS4 and PS5. Immortals of Aveum: With magic and action on display, the game will arrive on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC later on July 20.

With magic and action on display, the game will arrive on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC later on July 20. Concord: A PvP title from Firewalk Studios releasing on PS5 and PC next year.

A PvP title from Firewalk Studios releasing on PS5 and PC next year. Tower of Fantasy: PlayStation Showcase 2023 trailer provided a look at the in-game world and combat.

PlayStation Showcase 2023 trailer provided a look at the in-game world and combat. Ultros: A sidescrolling Metroidvania arriving on PS4, PS5, and PC next year.

A sidescrolling Metroidvania arriving on PS4, PS5, and PC next year. GranBlue Fantasy Relink: Arriving in Winter 2023, the game will be available on PS4, PS5, and PC.

Arriving in Winter 2023, the game will be available on PS4, PS5, and PC. Sword of the Sea: Coming from the maker of Abzu and The Pathless, Sword of the Sea's trailer featured a world of waves and fluid traversal.

Coming from the maker of Abzu and The Pathless, Sword of the Sea's trailer featured a world of waves and fluid traversal. The Plucky Squire: Players will follow Jot the Squire across storybook pages in colorful settings. The title will arrive in 2023 for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Players will follow Jot the Squire across storybook pages in colorful settings. The title will arrive in 2023 for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Project Q and wireless earbuds

PSVR 2 titles showcased at the event are as follows:

Crossfire Sierra Squad

Arizona Sunshine 2

Synapse

Beat Saber

Resident Evil 4

Five Nights at Freddy's Help Wanted 2

