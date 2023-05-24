Assassin's Creed Mirage release date revealed at PlayStation Showcase: Gameplay, combat, and more

Ubisoft has finally revealed the gameplay of Assassin's Creed Mirage, featuring Basim mastering stealth and taking down unsuspecting enemies like a true Hidden One. Set in ninth-century Baghdad on the backdrop of the Islamic Golden Age, the upcoming game promises to go back to the roots of the series in stealth and assassinations.

The 1:50-minute trailer showcases Basim taking down guards across the bazaar of Bagdad using tools such as throwing knives, smoke bombs, and of course, the Hidden Blade.

Recent entries in the Assassin's Creed franchise have been divisive, to say the least. Abounding the action-stealth genre to go down the RPG route has left fans unsatisfied with recent titles, namely Odyssey and Valhalla. While the Hidden One Basim Ibn Ishaq played an antagonistic role in Valhalla, he was undoubtedly one of the fan-favorite characters from the title.

Mirage is set before the events of Valhalla and explores Basim's origin, from the busy streets of Baghdad to the Hidden One's fort in Alamut. The game also promises to not only bring back stealth in the series but focus on it as a key pillar. The 13th major installment of the Assassin's Creed series, Mirage, launches later this year.

When does Assassin's Creed Mirage launch?

Assassin's Creed Mirage will be released on October 12, 2023, on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Ubisoft Connect and Epic Games Store. The game is already available for pre-order on all of the platforms.

While Ubisoft is slowly bringing back all of its titles to Steam, Assassin's Creed Mirage isn't officially confirmed to launch on Valve's platform.

As for system requirements, Ubisoft is yet to officially reveal any. However, considering the game is based on the Valhalla engine and is set to launch on last-gen hardware, it is expected to have balanced hardware requirements.

How to pre-order Assassin's Creed Mirage: Platforms, editions, pre-order bonus, and more

Assassin's Creed Mirage is already up for pre-order on the PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, as well as Ubisoft Connect and Epic Games Store. To pre-order the title, simply head over to the storefront and search for it.

Once you have located the game, select the desired edition and proceed with purchasing it. After successfully purchasing, the title will be available in your library for launch on October 12, 2023, along with the pre-order bonus quest, The Forty Thieves.

Mirage is available as a Standard Edition, a Deluxe Editon, and a physical-only Collector Editon. The Standard Edition includes only the base game and is priced at $49.99, while the Deluxe Edition also includes a Digital Artbook, Soundtrack, as well a Deluxe Pack containing Prince of Persia–inspired outfit, eagle and mount skins, weapons, and more.

