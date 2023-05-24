Metal Gear Solid Snake Eater announced at PlayStation Showcase 2023

In the recent PlayStation Showcase event, a lot of highly-anticipated titles were revealed; for many, none of these were more exciting than the Metal Gear Solid Snake Eater remake. Being commonly seen as one of the best in the franchise, this is a big moment for the dedicated community. With the reveal being as recent as it is, many players are scouring the internet to gather as much information about the release as possible.

With the game being teased leading up to the showcase event, some may have known this title is on its way, leading many to wonder if they can get their hands on a pre-order.

Everything known about the Metal Gear Solid Snake Eater remake

A screenshot from the recent Metal Gear Solid Snake Eater trailer (Image via Sony)

So far, the only details that have been confirmed regarding the release of the recently teased Metal Gear Solid Snake Eater remake are that it will be exclusive to the PlayStation 5. While it is sad that PC gamers will have to miss out on this anticipated remake, it will undoubtedly give some consumers the reason they have been looking to pick up one of these consoles.

Though pre-orders for this game are currently unavailable, the recent news also came with details regarding the re-releases of the game's prequels, as well as the classic version of Snake Eater. Though an exact date has not been dropped for either of these releases, the classic titles will come sometime in the Autumn of 2023.

In summary, the release date of the new MGS 3 remake has yet to be announced. The game will be a PlayStation 5 exclusive, with pre-orders becoming available later. The re-releases of the classic three Metal Gear Solid games will be available on PlayStation 5 sometime in the Fall of 2023. It will also sadly skip PC, at least for now.

Poll : 0 votes