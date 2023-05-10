5 games to play if you're a fan of the Uncharted series

Uncharted is a popular game franchise that has captured audience with its intense action sequences, iconic characters, gripping storyline, and engaging gameplay. The combination of action and storytelling is a standout feature that sets it apart from other offerings. The Uncharted series is famous for its breath-taking visuals, realistic character models, and minute details that bring the game world to life.

The games offer advanced graphics that give players a realistic feeling while experiencing the gameplay. We have listed a few titles that have their own standout features, fascinating gameplay mechanics and gripping storylines. These are worth checking out and offer the similar sense of excitement and thrill as that of Uncharted.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

God of War and 4 other games to play if you're a fan of the Uncharted series

1) Tomb Raider

Tomb Raider is an action adventure game where players play the character of a young Lara Croft, who is shipwrecked on a dangerous island and must battle scary cultists and the island's deadly residents to survive. The game includes a range of puzzles that depend on quick reflexes and critical thinking. It offers a combination of exploration, stealth, and intense action.

Tomb Raider has a similar emphasis on story and character development as Uncharted. Players will discover the secrets of the island and learn more about Lara's past and her motivations as they progress through the game. Tomb Raider, like Uncharted, combines gunplay with hand-to-hand combat, and also puts a stronger focus on stealth.

2) Assassin's Creed

Assassin's Creed is an action game where the player assumes the character of an Assassin, one of the warriors who have been trained to defend mankind against the Templars.

The Assassins discover the Templars' secrets and prevent their intentions to dominate the world as the game progresses.The long-running video game franchise explores various historical eras, including ancient Egypt, Renaissance Italy, and the American Revolution.

Each game, like Uncharted, features an attracting lead character who is on an exploration and discovery mission. With a focus on story and character development, the titles combine open-world exploration, stealth, and action-packed combat. They also have a deep and intricate backstory with Easter eggs and hidden information that adds more excitement and makes players' experience more immersive.

3) The Last of Us

The Last of us is an action-adventure game set in a post-apocalyptic world that is ridden with fungal zombies. The title follows the journey of Joel, a survivor who has a task of escorting a little girl named Ellie through the country. They face a number of threats along their journey, such as hostile human tribes, infected monsters, and the brutal reality of living in a society gone insane.

Joel and Ellie develop a strong relationship as they make their way through dangers of their world, which drives the game's plot. When facing the enemies in the game, players can use distractions and covers to avoid being detected. Apart from this, they also have the option to enagage in direct combat using a wide range of weapons and equipment to defeat them.

4) God of War

In the God of War series, Kratos battles his way across worlds based on ancient mythology in search of revenge and redemption. The God of War video games, like Uncharted, combine fierce fighting, dramatic storyline, and exploration with a focus on spectacle and massive set pieces.

In God of War 2018, as they journey through Norse mythology, Kratos and his young son Atreus discover a large and stunning world full of mysteries, puzzles, and difficult foes. The emotioal connect between father and son is beautifully shown through which the players connect deeply with the game.

This title will undoubtedly offer hours of thrilling gameplay with its wonderfully drawn environment, fascinating characters, and deep story.

5) Horizon: Zero Dawn

Horizon: Zero Dawn takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where huge robotic creatures roam around. Aloy is the central character, a skilled hunter and archer who sets out to discover the truth about the mysterious world and her own backstory.

The title features an open world that is richly designed. Players can explore a broad range of landscapes, from deep forests to snow-capped mountains.

They must take down robotic creatures along their way. To do so, they need to use a range of weapons and traps. Additionally, the game has a skill tree system that enables players to alter Aloy's playstyle and skills to fit their preferences.

Poll : 0 votes