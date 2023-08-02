Silent Hill f might take reference from the real story of the Okiku Doll

Konami's ambitious project, Silent Hill f, could potentially become a chilling horror blockbuster, possibly drawing inspiration from the infamous Okiku Doll, which is surrounded by various legends. While there is no confirmed evidence that Konami is drawing inspiration from the supposed haunted doll, the Silent Hill f teaser includes subtle hints suggesting that the publisher might be presenting their own take on the Okiku Doll's story.

Renowned horror novelist Ryūkishi07 is the mastermind behind the story of Silent Hill f, which takes place in 1960s Japan. With such a talented writer at the helm, fans can expect to be enthralled by an intense and captivating narrative. The teaser for Silent Hill f, lasting two minutes and 12 seconds, centers around a girl and draws intriguing parallels to the legend of Okiku's Doll.

This article represents the writer's viewpoints, and the references cited are derived from the information presented in the Silent Hill f teaser.

Why Silent Hill f’s story might feature the real story of the Okiku Doll

The character shares the same hairstyle as the doll (Image via Konami)

Silent Hill's f narrative might incorporate numerous references to real-life incidents to enhance its authenticity and intensity. One such example is the chilling legend of Okiku's doll. The story revolves around a two-year-old girl named Okiku, who tragically passed away from a rare disease.

Okiku adored her doll, a precious gift from her elder brother. After her untimely demise, the family noticed eerie and terrifying occurrences within their home, only to discover that the doll was the cause of all the disturbances. Troubled by the horrors, the family eventually donated the doll to a local temple.

What makes this tale even more shocking is the doll's unique trait: her hair grows indefinitely, reaching down to her feet. Despite regular trimming, the hair inexplicably grows back time and again.

The teaser begins by featuring scenes set in a late Japan setting, accompanied by a doll. Next, it introduces a girl wearing a black dress with the same hairstyle as the doll shown earlier. This sets the stage for the chilling symbolism of the Okiku Doll.

The story of the Okiku Doll is mentioned in a publication called "Old City Ghosts," which mentions the traditional 'Okappa' hairstyle of the doll. The girl featured in the teaser had the same Okappa hairstyle. This may indicate that Konami is planning to explore a narrative involving a character affected by the haunted doll or possessed by it.

Furthermore, it appears Konami is looking to offer a fresh perspective on the Okiku Doll story by presenting it as a prequel to Silent Hill f. Through this approach, the publisher can creatively explore the legends of Okiku, offering a fresh take on the original legend through the concept of a prequel.

As the teaser unfolds, the tension builds, and once again, the doll is depicted, this time surrounded by Red Spider Lily flowers. What is intriguing is that throughout the teaser, only one girl is mentioned, but she appears in multiple forms, with a seamless transition in her behavior.

Initially, she appears normal, then becomes possessed, followed by being affected by something, and finally, transforms into a terrifying flower creature.

Concerning the floral element, there exists a surprising theory linked to the name Okiku. As stated on the website "Behind The Name," Okiku is believed to signify chrysanthemum, a type of flowering plant with various classifications.

As depicted in the trailer, numerous flowers are showcased, suggesting a potentially significant symbolic connection between the doll and the presence of flowers.