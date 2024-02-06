How to get Tibault's Will in Diablo 4: Drop source, affixes, and more

Tibault's Will is one of the most desired pairs of pants in Diablo 4. The title has various items that can provide buffs and increase stats. While not all are worth grinding for, some, like Tibault's Will, are a must-have in your collection. Apart from the buff and stat increase this item provides, its rarity is also a reason for you to grind for it.

While acquiring Tibault's Will can be difficult, there are a few easy ways to get them. This guide details everything you need to know about getting this item.

What is Tibault's Will in Diablo 4? Unique effects explained

Tibault's Will can increase a player's damage when they're unstoppable (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

In Diablo 4, Tibault's Will is a unique pair of pants that increases its user's damage by (20% – 40%) while they're Unstoppable and for four seconds afterward. Unstoppable is a status effect that can make you immune to crowd-control effects for a short period. This can come in very handy when used with a build that allows you to become Unstoppable in Diablo 4 more frequently.

The pants also allow you to gain 50 of your Primary Resources when you become Unstoppable. Primary Resources are the resources a class uses to cast skills, such as Mana for Sorcerers, Fury for Barbarians, and more.

Here are the other stats of Tibault's Will:

While you're injured, your Potion will also restore 20% of Resource

(5.0% – 10.0%) Damage Reduction from enemies in close range

Additional (1 – 3) Potion Capacity

Additional (7.5% – 12.5%) Damage

Additional (5 – 11) Maximum Resource

Where to get Tibault's Will in Diablo 4

The best way to acquire Tibault's Will is by defeating Duriel (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

There are multiple methods of acquiring Tibault's Will, but the best way is to defeat Duriel, King of Maggots, an end-game boss in the title. There is a chance that the unique item will drop once you have defeated the boss. While there is a chance that the boss will drop the pants, it's not guaranteed, and you might have to beat it multiple times before you can get them.

You can summon Duriel by going to the Gaping Crevasse. You must note that the Gaping Crevasse is a level 100 location, and you must be playing on World Tier 4 to do this.

Other ways of getting the Tibualt's Will in Diablo 4 are slaying World Bosses, doing Nightmare Dungeon runs, and participating in World Events.

You can also acquire Tibault's Will by defeating enemies and opening chests. You must note that you need to be in World Tier 3 and above to do any of this.

Check out our other Diablo 4 guides:

Best Druid builds || Best Barbarian builds